Bacon by Oprah? All the Details on Her Delicious New Business Venture

Oprah Winfrey has been in America's living rooms for decades, and now she appears to be making a major move — into our kitchens.



In mid-May, the media mogul quietly filed documents to trademark a line of food products called Oprah's Kitchen, the New York Daily News reports. The trademark would cover everything from dairy to baked goods to energy drinks, and also expresses her interest in products like bacon, sorbet and caviar.

RELATED: Oprah Checks Another Thing Off Her Bucket List: Truffle Hunting in Italy

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

If approved, this venture would mark a major expansion of Winfrey's already massive empire, though it wouldn't be her first foray into the food and beverage business. In 2014, she partnered with Teavana and Starbucks to create Oprah Chai (which we tried, obviously).

More recently, Winfrey paid $43 million for a 10% stake in Weight Watchers, for which she has become the prominent face of the brand — and our nation's strongest advocate for eating bread “every single day.”

WATCH THIS: Oprah tells Ellen what she thinks her lasting legacy really is

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Plans on Sticking with Weight Watchers for the Long Haul: ‘I'll Be Counting Points for the Rest of My Life'