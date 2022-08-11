Back to School Recipes That Will Get Dinner on the Table in 30 Minutes or Less

01 of 14 Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers Victor Protasio The Food Network star and creator of the lifestyle site Giadzy likes to make this Italian American classic for her daughter Jade, 14. "It's a very easy dinner with only one dish to clean," she says of the main that calls for bell peppers, onions and cherry tomatoes. "The veggies stew away to perfection in the oven alongside the juicy sausages. You can also serve it over polenta, rice, salad or in a sandwich." Get the recipe HERE.

02 of 14 Eric Adjepong's Salmon Tacos with Crunchy Slaw Victor Protasio Adjepong's dish is light and simple with tons of flavor thanks to crispy pan-fried fish and a punchy garlic-lime dressing. "This is a perfect recipe for the end of summer and start of the school year," says the Top Chef alum and host of Food Network's Alex vs America. "With its fresh and colorful ingredients, it's a great dish to make with children to get them excited in the kitchen." Get the recipe HERE.

03 of 14 Alyssa Brantley's Teriyaki Chicken with Snow Peas Victor Protasio "Most teriyaki recipes are loaded with sugar and salt, but this version is ridiculously easy and made with just a handful of easy-to-find, whole food ingredients," says the author of The "I Don't Want to Cook" Book. Brantley calls for chicken thighs but you could switch things up with pork, beef, or shrimp, she suggests. Get the recipe HERE.

04 of 14 Tabitha Brown's Black-Bean Veggie Burgers with Crispy Potato Wedges Jennifer Causey "When the world is hard enough, don't let food be part of the hardship," says the popular TikTok food star. "This recipe keeps it simple, easy and fun for everyone in the family." Get the recipe HERE.

05 of 14 Brooke Williamson's Chilled Ramen Noodles with Grilled Shrimp Jennifer Causey "It has such a great combination of flavors that kids and adults will love," says the winner of Bravo's Top Chef season 14 and Food Network's Tournament of Champions. "Plus it's so fun to eat!" Get the recipe HERE.

06 of 14 Joanna Gaines' Margherita Pizza Jennifer Causey "My kids love a simple at-home pizza night, especially when they get to customize their toppings," Gaines says about her family's "go-to" pick from the Magnolia Table: Volume 2 cookbook. Get the recipe HERE.

07 of 14 Jet Tila's Thai Cashew Chicken Jennifer Causey "It has the perfect balance of spice, sweet and sour," says the author 101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die, who features this fast 25-minute meal in his cookbook. "The chicken melts in your mouth, and the vegetables and nuts add a fun crunch." Get the recipe HERE.

08 of 14 Ree Drummond's Sheet-Pan Teriyaki Chicken Jennifer Causey The Food Network star shares a fast weeknight dinner from her cookbook The Pioneer Woman Cooks—Super Easy! "It's sweet, sticky chicken and veggies with charred and caramelized edges—and it's done on a sheet pan in about 30 minutes. What's not to love?" Get the recipe HERE.

09 of 14 Pati Jinich's Shrimp & Cheese Soft Tacos Christopher Testani "Tacos gobernador de camarón, or governor shrimp tacos, are a cross between a taco and a quesadilla," says the author of Treasures of the Mexican Table. "They are irresistibly delicious and messy, and the cheese creates an inviting crust as it melts." Get the recipe HERE.

10 of 14 Eric Kim's Cheesy Corn & Ranch Pizza with Black Pepper Honey Jen Causey "One of the greatest revelations I had on a recent trip to [Korea] was the pivotal role that sweetness played in the pizzas there, thanks to ingredients like corn, goguma (Korean sweet potato) and, yes, ranch dressing," says the food writer and author of Korean American cookbook. "Ranch lends creaminess and savoriness that's reminiscent of a peppy Alfredo sauce." Get the recipe HERE.

11 of 14 Alex Guarnaschelli's Chicken & Ginger Pad Thai Victor Protasio "My daughter Ava loves pad thai, and it's because of her this recipe was created," says the Iron Chef judge, who shares this meal from her cookbook Cook with Me. Get the recipe HERE.

12 of 14 Daniele Uditi's Pepperoni & Spinach Calzones Victor Protasio The chef at the Pizzana restaurants in Los Angeles — which opened its newest location in Sherman Oaks, Calif. in March— offers a delicious way to add more veggies to dinner. Get the recipe HERE.

13 of 14 Dale Talde's Orange Beef & Broccoli with Rice Victor Protasio The Top Chef star and owner of Goosefeather in Tarrytown, N.Y. adds a flavorful spin to the Chinese take-out classic. Get the recipe HERE.