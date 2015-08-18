Image zoom

Summer is a nearing an end, and there’s nothing we can do about it.



How do we know? People are getting worked up about pumpkin spice lattes. Back-to-school circulars promoting backpacks, pencils and trendy kids in colorful outfits are filling our normally-empty mailboxes.

Fortunately, Pinterest is abuzz with adorable back-to-school lunch ideas, and we found one that we’re more than a little obsessed with — using just one humble banana, you can leave a secret note for your child (or your loved one, or yourself) that will only become visible later in the day (i.e. lunchtime), when the indents have had time to ripen.

All you need is a toothpick, a banana and a sense of whimsy. Simply write the note into the banana (making sure not to push too hard, or write anything creepy) and, hours later, the writing will turn a dark brown.

While you’re busy innovating lunch time, you may as well upgrade your sandwich game, as well, simply by cutting your PB&J with an adorable puzzle-cutter.

