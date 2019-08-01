20 Back-to-School Recipes Your Kids Will Really Love

Applesauce Zucchini Bread
Kids will gobble up this warm and inviting sweet treat, and parents will feel good about serving it. Replacing traditional fats with Mott’s unsweetened applesauce means added vitamin C and fiber, and no refined oil. And don’t forget about those hidden vegetables!
Get the recipe HERE.
Baked Parmesan Chicken Tenders
Ayesha Curry’s 30-minute meal is a recipe her family loves. The host of ABC’s Family Food Fight uses parmesan and panko to coat her tenders for a crispy exterior.
Get the recipe HERE.
Orange Beef & Broccoli with Rice
Top Chef alum Dale Talde adds a flavorful spin to the Chinese take-out classic. Leftovers even make for a great lunchbox option the next day. Reheat them in a skillet with vegetable oil and a splash of soy sauce, and then store in a thermos.
Get the recipe HERE.
Pepperoni & Spinach Calzones
One-Pot Macaroni & Cheese
Meet your new go-to dinner recipe. Blogger Jill Winger’s alternative to boxed mac and cheese comes together in 15 minutes and only requires you to dirty one dish. “It gets 5-star ratings from kids and spouses,” says the author of the Prairie Homestead Cookbook.
Get the recipe HERE.
Ham & Swiss Rolls and Dip
Great Food Truck Race host Tyler Florence’s user-friendly lunch features ham and swiss rolls, strawberries and Greek yogurt dip with brown sugar, plus veggies to dip in a homemade green goddess dressing.
Get the recipe HERE.
Finger Food Faves
Camila Alves, the co-owner of Yummy Spoonfuls organic baby food, suggests making flavor-packed chicken burritos paired with edamame, fruit, and almond butter with mini chocolate chips.
Get the recipe HERE.
Last Night's Leftovers
Tregaye Fraser says to use leftovers from dinner to pack an easy, filling lunch. Here she packed fusilli pasta with turkey marinara, whole-wheat breadsticks seedless grapes, and pear slices with store-bought chocolate-hazelnut spread.
Get the recipe HERE.
Silver Dollar Pancake Sandwiches
“This breakfast version of a childhood classic combines lots of flavors that kids love,” says Giada De Laurentiis, who likes to make this dish for her daughter. “Since Jade asks for pancakes for almost every meal, here is a secret parent tip: Cook all the pancakes ahead of time and freeze them. In the morning, warm them in a toaster oven and assemble the sandwiches for a great meal on the run.”
Get the recipe HERE.
Avocado & Turkey Egg In a Hole
Suzanne Goin’s creative breakfast sandwich is the perfect way for kids to get in some protein to start their day.
Get the recipe HERE.
Blueberry Maple Hand Pies
Caitlyn Jarvis, the pastry chef of Henrietta Red in Nashville, bakes a portable meal “kids can take with them to catch the bus.” And the recipe couldn’t be simpler thanks to refrigerated piecrusts and store-bought jam.
Get the recipe HERE.
Fruit & Granola Parfaits
This make-ahead meal from Jonathan Waxman is completely customizable. Just layer his walnut cranberry granola with your favorite fruits and flavored yogurt.
Get the recipe HERE.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Biscuits
Bake a batch of Biscuit Love owners Karl and Sarah Worley’s biscuits for quick PB&J lunches all week. Trust us, you’re kids will thank you.
Get the recipe HERE.
Turkey Sandwich
Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast has never been better with this broccoli, egg and gouda cheese creation from Tyler Kord, the author of A Super Upsetting Cookbook About Sandwiches. It’s so good, your kids won’t even realize they’re eating healthy.
Get the recipe HERE.
Tuna Sandwich
Steak Sandwich
No bland cold cuts here. This roast beef sammie from Doretta Taverna chef Michael Schlow is loaded with juicy flavor, plus the hummus, cucumber, multi-grain combo makes it a healthy option.
Get the recipe HERE.
Blackberry Jam Oat Bars
Looking for a sweet, but not too sweet, kid-friendly dessert? Look no further. YouTube’s Laura in the Kitchen star Laura Vitale shares a “great, homemade comfort food” treat packed with blackberries and oranges.
Get the recipe HERE.
Kale Popcorn
Trust us, your kids are going to love this snack (yes, even though it’s packed with kale). Katie Lee’s creative popcorn (the kale is easily ground into a fine powder) is delicious, satisfying and healthy.
Get the recipe HERE.
Edamame Hummus
MasterChef Junior season 2 winner Logan Guleff puts a fresh spin on traditional hummus by adding unsalted edamame, cilantro and garlic. Make it even healthier by serving it with pretzel chips and snap peas.
Get the recipe HERE.