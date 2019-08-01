20 Back-to-School Recipes Your Kids Will Really Love

From easy weeknight dinners to healthy after-school snacks, these fun foods will please even the pickiest eaters
By Ana Calderone
August 01, 2019 05:00 AM

1 of 21

Applesauce Zucchini Bread

Victor Protasio

Kids will gobble up this warm and inviting sweet treat, and parents will feel good about serving it. Replacing traditional fats with Mott’s unsweetened applesauce means added vitamin C and fiber, and no refined oil. And don’t forget about those hidden vegetables! 

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Baked Parmesan Chicken Tenders

Victor Protasio

Ayesha Curry’s 30-minute meal is a recipe her family loves. The host of ABC’s Family Food Fight uses parmesan and panko to coat her tenders for a crispy exterior.

Get the recipe HERE

3 of 21

Orange Beef & Broccoli with Rice

Victor Protasio

Top Chef alum Dale Talde adds a flavorful spin to the Chinese take-out classic. Leftovers even make for a great lunchbox option the next day. Reheat them in a skillet with vegetable oil and a splash of soy sauce, and then store in a thermos.

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

Pepperoni & Spinach Calzones

Victor Protasio

Tired of regular pizza night with the family? Switch things up with this cheesy roll from Daniele Uditi, chef at the Pizzana restaurants in Los Angeles. It’s a delicious way to add more veggies to dinner.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement

5 of 21

One-Pot Macaroni & Cheese

Victor Protasio

Meet your new go-to dinner recipe. Blogger Jill Winger’s alternative to boxed mac and cheese comes together in 15 minutes and only requires you to dirty one dish. “It gets 5-star ratings from kids and spouses,” says the author of the Prairie Homestead Cookbook.

Get the recipe HERE.

6 of 21

Ham & Swiss Rolls and Dip

Romulo Yanes

Great Food Truck Race host Tyler Florence’s user-friendly lunch features ham and swiss rolls, strawberries and Greek yogurt dip with brown sugar, plus veggies to dip in a homemade green goddess dressing.

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

Finger Food Faves

Romulo Yanes

Camila Alves, the co-owner of Yummy Spoonfuls organic baby food, suggests making flavor-packed chicken burritos paired with edamame, fruit, and almond butter with mini chocolate chips.

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

Last Night's Leftovers

Romulo Yanes

Tregaye Fraser says to use leftovers from dinner to pack an easy, filling lunch. Here she packed fusilli pasta with turkey marinara, whole-wheat breadsticks seedless grapes, and pear slices with store-bought chocolate-hazelnut spread.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement

9 of 21

Silver Dollar Pancake Sandwiches

Romulo Yanes

“This breakfast version of a childhood classic combines lots of flavors that kids love,” says Giada De Laurentiis, who likes to make this dish for her daughter. “Since Jade asks for pancakes for almost every meal, here is a secret parent tip: Cook all the pancakes ahead of time and freeze them. In the morning, warm them in a toaster oven and assemble the sandwiches for a great meal on the run.”

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

Avocado & Turkey Egg In a Hole

Romulo Yanes

Suzanne Goin’s creative breakfast sandwich is the perfect way for kids to get in some protein to start their day.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

Blueberry Maple Hand Pies

Romulo Yanes

Caitlyn Jarvis, the pastry chef of Henrietta Red in Nashville, bakes a portable meal “kids can take with them to catch the bus.” And the recipe couldn’t be simpler thanks to refrigerated piecrusts and store-bought jam. 

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

Fruit & Granola Parfaits

Romulo Yanes

This make-ahead meal from Jonathan Waxman is completely customizable. Just layer his walnut cranberry granola with your favorite fruits and flavored yogurt.  

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

Peanut Butter & Jelly Biscuits

Christopher Testani

Bake a batch of Biscuit Love owners Karl and Sarah Worley’s biscuits for quick PB&J lunches all week. Trust us, you’re kids will thank you.

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

Turkey Sandwich

Christopher Testani

This is not your typical turkey sandwich. Guy Fieri piles on the flavor by adding barbecue potato chips, tangy cranberry relish, shredded lettuce, swiss cheese, mustard and his signature ‘donkey sauce’ – all on top of kid-approved pretzel bread.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

Egg Breakfast Sandwich

Christopher Testani

Breakfast has never been better with this broccoli, egg and gouda cheese creation from Tyler Kord, the author of A Super Upsetting Cookbook About Sandwiches. It’s so good, your kids won’t even realize they’re eating healthy.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

Tuna Sandwich

Christopher Testani

Upgrade this lunch-box staple with Justin Smillie’s California-style version. The Upland chef keeps it light and healthy with avocado, alfalfa sprouts and a homemade yogurt sauce in lieu of mayo.

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

Steak Sandwich

Christopher Testani

No bland cold cuts here. This roast beef sammie from Doretta Taverna chef Michael Schlow is loaded with juicy flavor, plus the hummus, cucumber, multi-grain combo makes it a healthy option.

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

Blackberry Jam Oat Bars

Iain Bagwell

Looking for a sweet, but not too sweet, kid-friendly dessert? Look no further. YouTube’s Laura in the Kitchen star Laura Vitale shares a “great, homemade comfort food” treat packed with blackberries and oranges.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

Kale Popcorn

Iain Bagwell

Trust us, your kids are going to love this snack (yes, even though it’s packed with kale). Katie Lee’s creative popcorn (the kale is easily ground into a fine powder) is delicious, satisfying and healthy.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

Edamame Hummus

Christopher Testani

MasterChef Junior season 2 winner Logan Guleff puts a fresh spin on traditional hummus by adding unsalted edamame, cilantro and garlic. Make it even healthier by serving it with pretzel chips and snap peas.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Food

All Topics in Food

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.