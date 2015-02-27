Image zoom

Who needs an egg white omelet? For E! correspondent and former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky, pasta is her choice for a power breakfast.



“I’d say I eat a lot of pasta,” the reality star, who sometimes pairs it with plain oatmeal, tells PEOPLE. “I love it and don’t want to deprive myself, so I eat it in the mornings so I can burn it off all day. I just try not to eat it after 6pm.”

But it turns out that combining pasta and oatmeal can be a bit much, says dietician Keri Glassman of Fedotowsky’s mealtime choices. “A more balanced breakfast that would also help her stay more satisfied would be the oatmeal with eggs on the side or topped with some nuts and seeds.”

But Fedotowsky is right on about tucking into those carbs earlier in the day. “You don’t want to eat late at night mostly because you are often overeating if you went too long with eating during the day,” Glassman says.

In addition to pasta, Fedotowsky, who is mostly vegetarian — “I’ll allow myself fish or shrimp once in a while,” she says — eats a lot of salads. She also stays hydrated with 30-40oz of water a day.

“My job has me running all over the place doing different shoots, “ she says. “I’m always on my feet, never sitting at my desk. So I burn a lot of calories that way.”

—Antoinette Y. Coulton