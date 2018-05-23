Bachelor Alum Lauren Bushnell Is Launching a Rosé with Her Boyfriend

Why drink just any rosé when you can drink your own line of rosé?

This is a thought that came across former Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell‘s mind while enjoying a glass on her couch with her boyfriend Devin Antin.

“I thought it’d be really cool to take what I view as the perfect rosé, the perfect balance of grapes and the perfect notes and flavors, and be able to drink that with myself and with friends alike,” she says. “We met an importer who introduced us to what we believe is the perfect blend of grapes, and we started bottling this rosé.”

Bushnell says the French wine, titled Dear Rosé, tastes “very crisp and dry” with hints of green apple.

The former airline attendant says getting into the wine business was no easy feat but Antin, who co-owns the company with her, was by her side along the way.

“We’re like each other’s yin and yang,” says Bushnell. “He really pushed me to go for it. I’m the person who’s maybe a little more timid when it comes to jumping into something that’s so unknown and such uncharted waters. And he’s really the person who’s like, ‘No, let’s do it. This will be fun.’ And he’s really the one who got the ball rolling.”

She adds: “Obviously, like any other relationship, any other couple out there, Devin and I have our ups and downs and we’ve had our struggles and our trials or whatever, but I think when it comes to working together, it’s been something good for us, where we have this shared project and we work well together. It makes it so much more fun to work with friends and boyfriends. And I obviously couldn’t do it by myself.”

Bushnell, who received the final rose from Bachelor Ben Higgins and got engaged in 2016 before calling it quits early last year, says drinking wine on the show was a way for the women to open up to each other.

“A lot of times, there’s so much downtime. You don’t have your phone, there’s no television, you can’t really go out and explore the city. So often times, I do think we would all sit around and paint our nails or play a game or whatever. And we would have a glass of wine,” she says. “It’s such an easy way to just sit around and get to know each other.”

Dear Rosé is currently available to order online and it is being served at at several bars in Los Angeles.