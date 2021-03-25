Over 4,000 Amazon Shoppers Recommend This Adorable Cake Pop Maker That Has So Many Other Uses

If you've finally hit your banana bread limit, allow us to introduce you to a new, fun way to whip up unique treats. The Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker quickly and easily bakes nine mini delicious cake pops at once — and it's just $43 at Amazon.
The adorable lilac appliance has currently caught the eye of over 6,000 Amazon shoppers, and not just because it looks cute sitting on their countertops. They love it because it's compact, easy-to-use, and can cook up their favorite foods in as little as four minutes.
The appliance works like a panini press with non-stick baking plates (though the brand recommends spraying down the plates with some cooking oil for best results) that can easily be wiped clean after each use. Inside the press are nine sphere-shaped divots that you fill with batter to create your "perfect cake pops." And if you don't have a cake pop recipe on hand, Babycakes kindly included one at the bottom of its product page to get you started.
Buy It! Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker, $42.57; amazon.com
Struggling to come up with new activities to pass the time with your family? Amazon parents are praising this machine for being safe, fun, and kid-friendly. One shopper writes that it's truly a "must-have if you have kids."
While the appliance is advertised for cake pops, owners are quick to note that the tool works well for plenty of other recipes — calling it their "new favorite kitchen toy." Donut holes, mini meatballs, egg bites, hush puppies, brownie bites, and pizza bites are just a few of the inspired recipes customers are serving up.
"I found some great recipes for bite-sized appetizers online (pizza balls, corn dog bites, cheesy bread balls, baby quiche, blueberry pancake bites… so many possibilities!" writes a reviewer. "Highly recommend."
Another says: "I love this thing. So far I have made pizza balls, bacon balls, taco balls, cinnamon rolls, cake, muffins, pancake bites, corn dog bites, biscuits, cornbread, and zucchini bread. I even heat up leftovers like mac and cheese for mac and cheese balls, and now food doesn't go to waste because my kids actually like the leftovers."
If you're looking for an affordable appliance that makes creative and delicious treats fast, grab the Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker for $43 at Amazon, now.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.