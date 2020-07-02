Baby Yoda Marshmallow Cereal Will Be Available at Sam's Club

The cereal will be available later this month

This may just be the cutest cereal ever.

The ever-popular Baby Yoda from the Disney+ show Star Wars: The Mandalorian is coming to cereal boxes near you thanks to General Mills. The new limited-edition cereal is sure to give you a sugar rush with sweetened corn puffs and tiny green marshmallows that are shaped like the iconic Baby Yoda character.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

You still have to wait a few weeks before they hit shelves, though. The Mandalorian cereal will be available in a double pack-box in late July at Sam's Club for $5.98. In mid-August, you'll also be able to pick up a single box at Walmart locations nationwide while supplies last.

If you can't wait until the end of the month to satisfy your sugary-cereal craving you're in luck: General Mills just launched three new kinds of cereal that are sure to keep your sweet tooth happy.

Image zoom General Mills

The new lineup includes Minions Vanilla Vibe and Lucky Charms Honey Clovers, and the return of fan-favorite Cocoa Puffs Brownie Crunch. All three varieties are available in grocery stores across the U.S.

The limited-edition Minions cereal was inspired by the cute characters originally seen in Despicable Me and are also the stars of Minions: The Rise of Gru, which has delayed its release date to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The "vanilla vibe" flavored cereal features sweet yellow and blue vanilla cake-flavored corn puffs with bite-sized marshmallows scattered throughout.

The new Lucky Charms Honey Clovers are a slight twist on the classic cereal. Mixed with the same marshmallow pieces as the original, the new golden cereal pieces are shaped like clovers and are made with real honey for a touch of sweetness.