'Baby Shark' Is Hitting Food Shelves! Kellogg's Will Launch New Cereal Inspired by the Catchy Tune

Forget the water — “Baby Shark” will be swimming through some milk very soon!

On Friday, Kellogg’s announced that they would be launching a cereal, inspired by Pinkfong’s incredibly catchy children’s tune, that will be available in select stores around the United States.

The delicious cereal will include “berry fin-tastic”-flavored rings and floating marshmallows (though sadly, neither are shark-shaped) and is sure to make everyone in the family say “nom, nom, nom!” … or rather “doo, doo, doo!”

For the cereal’s first 30 days on grocery store shelves, Sam’s Club is offering an exclusive deal that begins on August 17 where all (shark) families can purchase a two-pack box for only $5.98.

“Baby Shark” fans won’t have to swim far to get it either, as it’ll be offered at all Sam’s Club locations around the U.S.

The breakfast cereal will then be available in single packs at select Walmart stores by late September.

Pinkfong first uploaded their video accompaniment for the aquatic-themed earworm to YouTube in June 2016.

The two-minute infectious clip sees a little boy and girl singing and dancing along to repetitive-sounding lyrics while they tell the story of a family of sharks — a baby, mommy, daddy, grandma and grandpa — who hunt and avoid danger together.

“Baby Shark” has since inspired a bevy of toys, games and more, and even swam onto the Billboard Hot 100 this past January, debuting at No. 32. The video has been viewed on YouTube almost 3 billion times.

In June, Pinkfong’s global entertainment company, SmartStudy, and Nickelodeon announced that they are leveraging the popular children’s tune to create an animated television series aimed at preschoolers.

Later that month, Pinkfong also revealed they were teaming up with Round Room Live to bring fans a North American tour.

Baby Shark Live! is expected to kick off this fall and make stops in 100 U.S. and Canadian cities for a new, fully immersive, “one-of-a-kind” musical experience.

Tickets are currently available for purchase here.