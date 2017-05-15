The Best Food Moments from Aziz Ansari's Master of None—And All the Places You Can Eat Like Dev
A CHANCE ENCOUNTER AT HOSTERIA GIUSTI
The Moment: The first two episodes of Master of None's second season take place in Modena, Italy, where Ansari's Dev spends a few months on his pasta-making skills. In the first episode, Dev finds himself sharing a table with Sara, a British woman he meets a few minutes prior.
Where to Find: Via Luigi Carlo Farini, 75, 41121 Modena MO, Italy
A TOUR OF THE MERCATO ALBINELLI
The Moment: On the same day Arnold surprises Dev in Modena, Italy, the pair make a quick trip to the city's Mercato Albinelli, where Dev buys his produce, meats and cheeses.
Where to Find: Via Luigi Albinelli, 13, 41100 Modena MO, Italy
QUICK LUNCH AT BAR M. SCHIAVONI
The Moment: To complement Arnold and Dev's talk of online dating (a.k.a. the power of a "hey, cutie!" text) and their subsequent selfie sesh, the pair order sandwiches and wine at Bar M. Schiavoni.
Where to Find: Via Luigi Albinelli 13, 41121, Modena, Italy
THREE-COURSE MEAL AT OSTERIA FRANCESCANA
The Moment: Proof Arnold is the greatest friend ever? He scored reservations for himself and Dev to "the number one restaurant in the world." Big bud and little bud enjoy a three course meal that consists of "lentils almost better than caviar," a dish named "Autum in New York" and tortellini.
Where to Find: Via Stella, 22, 41121 Modena MO, Italy
PORK FEAST AT SMORGASBURG
The Moment: While Tickler's isn't a real establishment, that didn't stop the Master of None showrunner from bringing back the show's BBQ staple to Brooklyn's famed Smorgasburg. Here, Dev is seen downing pulled pork sandwiches with his family member, Navid, who — despite growing up in a strict Muslim household — goes on a pork binge at the food event.
Where to Find: Tickler's may not exist IRL, but delicious southern food can still be found at Smorgasburg in Brooklyn, New York.
LATE-NIGHT FRIES AT LUCKY'S FAMOUS BURGERS
The Moment: Instead of focusing on Dev's current relationship status, the show's sixth episode centers around a group of New Yorkers — all strangers — and what goes on throughout their days ahead of catching the same screening of the film, Death Castle. Before doing so, however, a handful of said city dwellers get a craving for fries, which they fulfill at Lucky's.
Where to Find: There are three locations in New York City, but this particular scene was shot at the Lucky's Famous Burgers on West 23rd street.
TAPAS AT TERTULIA
The Moment: Francesca and Dev share yet another chemistry-packed dinner in episode 9 — this time at Tertulia, right before its kitchen closed for the day.
Where to Find: 359 6th Ave, New York, NY 10014
MAZAMEN RAMEN AT OKONOMI
The Moment: While filming one of the first episodes for their food travel show, BFFs: Best Food Friends, Dev and Chef Jeff visit Williamsburg's Okonomi for mazamen (which means "brothless") ramen. As Chef Jeff told Dev: "It's completely brothless so you really have to take the chopsticks and really mix it up."
Where to Find: 150 Ainslie St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
AFTERNOON SNACK WITH PARM SANDWICHES
The Moment: During season one, after an exhausting afternoon watching his friend's obnoxious children, Dev is rewarded with eggplant parm sandwiches from beloved Soho sandwich shop, Parm. (The children offer him homemade ketchup and jam sandwiches, which Dev respectfully declines.)
Where to Find: 248 Mulberry Street, NYC
AUDITION AT THINK COFFEE
The Moment: Dev's wireless isn't working, so he has to audition for The Sickening – "a black virus movie" – in Think Coffee shop. (Everyone assumes he's homeless. But, to be real, we've all been that person in a coffee shop.)
Where to Find: 1 Bleecker Street, NYC
FAMILY DINNER AT SHUN LEE PALACE
The Moment: Dev and his friend Brian decide they want to hear their parents' stories of immigrating to America, so they gather around a yummy Chinese meal at a Midtown institution.
Where to Find: 155 East 55th Street, NYC
FRIEND DATE AT MORGENSTERN'S
The Moment: After a few days of deliberating whether or not he should sleep with a married woman (played by Claire Danes), Dev meets her jerk husband at Moranstern's, an artisanal ice cream parlor. The guy throws out a perfectly good sundae, which makes Dev's decision for him. (He goes for it.)
Where to Find: 2 Rivington Street, NYC
DUD DATE AT DIRTY FRENCH
The Moment: Dev goes on a date with a girl who is clearly only hanging with him for the free food. (Girl is smart – Dirty French's chicken and crepes is one of the best dishes in the city.
Where to Find: 180 Ludlow Street, NYC
ITALIAN FEAST AT BAMONTE'S
The Moment: Dev sneaks his girlfriend's grandmother Carol out of her nursing home, and takes her to an old-school Italian American institution, Bamonte's, for lots and lots of pasta.
Where to Find: 32 Withers Street, Brooklyn
FIRST DATE WITH TICKLER'S BBQ AND WHITE SAUCE
The Moment: Okay, so Tickler's isn't real – even though those ribs and chicken drumettes look real, real good. But Ansari says that the location of his Nashville date is based on an actual barbecue establishment: Martin's BBQ, where they serve the white BBQ sauce that Dev is obsessed with.
Where to Find: 7238 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, Tennessee