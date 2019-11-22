Ayesha Curry’s Holiday Gift Guide: Shop Her Favorite Presents for Foodies

“Particularly during the cold months, my Dutch oven is in heavy rotation at my house for soups, stews, and anything else I’m cooking low and slow,” she says. “This is one of my favorite items to gift family and friends because it’s so versatile. And the best part, a portion of every sale helps support No Kid Hungry to provide up to 500,000 meals to children in need! A gift you can feel good about giving.”

Buy it! $53, amazon.com