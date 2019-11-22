Ayesha Curry’s Holiday Gift Guide: Shop Her Favorite Presents for Foodies

Ayesha's Gift Guide
As a restaurant owner, cookbook author, and food TV host, Ayesha Curry knows the hottest products in the culinary world to gift this season. The host of Famiy Food Fight and her latest show, Fempire with Ayesha Curry, picks a mother-daughter apron set, a cake-making kit and what she says is the hottest cookbook of the year. Click through to see what’s on her list.
Flour Shop Holiday Explosion Cake Kit
“For the baker in your life, give them the gift of the most Instagrammable cake. I have had the pleasure of getting to know Amirah Kassem, owner and founder of Flour Shop, and she’s about as sweet and vibrant as her incredible cakes. With this set, you get everything you need to make her cake with the signature sprinkle surprise in the center.”
Buy it! $60, williams-sonoma.com
Ayesha Curry Collection Adult and Kid Denim Aprons
“I love getting my kids in the kitchen with me,” says the mom to Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1, “but things often get messy, which is why I designed my chef quality aprons in both adult and kid sizes. One of my personal favorites is the twist on classic denim, and I love to gift a matching set to friends and family who also love to cook with their little ones.”
Buy it! from $15, amazon.com
Nothing Fancy by Alison Roman
“Cookbooks make fantastic gifts, and this is one of my favorite titles of 2019,” says Curry. “It’s all about embracing the imperfect, and feeding friends and family without all the fuss — which basically makes Alison my spirit animal, and makes this the perfect gift during the already stressful holiday season.”
Buy it! $19.50, amazon.com
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
“I recently was introduced to this insanely cool San Francisco-based company, Fellow. Their products are as sleek and beautiful as they are functional, and one of my favorite pieces is this Electric Pour-Over Kettle. It comes in a range of colors from polished copper to a gorgeous matte black. While you can purchase without, this version comes with Bluetooth app connectivity allowing you to control it remotely from your phone.”
Buy it! $150, amazon.com
Ayesha Curry Collection Dutch Oven
“Particularly during the cold months, my Dutch oven is in heavy rotation at my house for soups, stews, and anything else I’m cooking low and slow,” she says. “This is one of my favorite items to gift family and friends because it’s so versatile. And the best part, a portion of every sale helps support No Kid Hungry to provide up to 500,000 meals to children in need! A gift you can feel good about giving.”
Buy it! $53, amazon.com
Blue Bottle Coffee Gift Subscription
“For the coffee lovers: Blue Bottle does a coffee subscription that makes a fantastic gift that keeps on giving. You can select either three months or six months, and every other week Blue Bottle sends a half bag (6 oz.) of a changing selection of their Blends whole bean coffee.”
Buy it! from $24, bluebottlecoffee.com
Dandelion Chocolate 2019 Advent Calendar
“One of my favorite things to gift kids of all ages around the holidays is an advent calendar, and this one from San Francisco-based Dandelion Chocolate is going to be my go to this holiday season. Each box contains 25 chocolates from collaborators all across California. You can also get the same box for two, with twice the treats for sharing!”
Buy it! from $125, dandelionchocolate.com