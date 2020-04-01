Ayesha Curry Unveils the Name of Her New Magazine in Adorable Video with Steph and the Kids

Image zoom Russie @ New Revolution Media

Ayesha Curry unveiled the title of her new lifestyle magazine with a cute video on Instagram on Wednesday. The quarterly publication, which will be published under Meredith Corporation (PEOPLE’s parent company), will be called Sweet July.

The New York Times best-selling cookbook author, restaurateur, chef and television host first announced the new project in January. Each issue will include unique food, family and home tips from Curry’s perspective.

Curry, 31, recreated the iconic Miranda Priestly entrance scene from The Devil Wears Prada with her husband, Stephen Curry, and their children, Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1 to announce the title.

“All three of our babies were born in July, we got married in July and it’s the 7th month in the calendar year. It’s the time in my life where I find I have the most joy and excitement,” Curry explained in the caption. “I wanted to carry that through everyday and simply honor and find gratitude in the big and the small moments.”

Creating a magazine has always been a goal for Curry. “To now have a magazine of my own feels like a dream come true. As a woman of color, it’s important to me that media reflects real, relatable women, and I’m excited to create an outlet for young men and women that celebrates diversity and inclusivity,” Curry told PEOPLE in January.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Curry hopes her magazine will make this difficult time a little bit more enjoyable. “As we prepare to release the first issue in what could be seen as the most insane time, I’m choosing to see it another way. I think the world needs a little joy right now, and this first issue is dripping with it,” she said on Instagram.

The debut issue is set to debut on newsstands nationwide in May 2020 for $9.99.