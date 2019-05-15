Ayesha Curry is standing up to all her doubters.

The celebrity chef — who is married to NBA star Steph Curry — has published a best-selling cookbook, co-owns three restaurants, and is set to star on ABC’s Family Food Fight, but still, she says, there are those who question her place in the culinary spotlight.

“I think a lot of people do not take me seriously,” says the mom to daughters Riley, 5, and Ryan, 3, and son Canon, 10 months, in Working Mother‘s June/July cover story. “They think this is something I’ve obtained because of my husband’s income. That’s not true. He hasn’t invested a dime in my restaurant business.”

Curry shared a particularly frustrating time when a male reporter “bashed” her on live television, telling her she should “be more like the other [basketball] players’ wives,” she recalled. “He literally said, ‘They sit there, they don’t cause any problems, and they look pretty.’”

“Why am I not allowed to have a passion and a dream and a voice?” she added. “That started a fire in me. I could not be stopped, and I wanted to prove myself.”

And prove herself she has. The Food Network star has since added a cookware line and meal kit to her resume, and is working on opening a fourth location of her barbecue restaurant, International Smoke, in Del Mar, California, in June. Her hard work is paying off, too: The critics have quieted a bit.

“Stephen doesn’t get any negative [questions] about me,” she told Working Mother. “Especially in the Bay Area, people say to him, ‘I like her food a lot,’ and that’s been special for me.”

For those, like her, who are hoping to pass on a sense of independence and drive in their kids, Curry advises to lead by example. “If you’re a stay-at-home mom, and that’s what you love to do, that’s a beautiful thing,” she said. “But on the flip side, if you have a passion, I think you’re doing yourself and your children an injustice by not showing them that you’re capable of doing both in some capacity, whether it’s a hobby or a day-to-day job.”