“They think this is something I’ve obtained because of my husband’s income," says the cookbook author says of her restaurants. "That’s not true."
Ayesha Curry is standing up to all her doubters.
The celebrity chef — who is married to NBA star Steph Curry — has published a best-selling cookbook, co-owns three restaurants, and is set to star on ABC’s Family Food Fight, but still, she says, there are those who question her place in the culinary spotlight.
“I think a lot of people do not take me seriously,” says the mom to daughters Riley, 5, and Ryan, 3, and son Canon, 10 months, in Working Mother‘s June/July cover story. “They think this is something I’ve obtained because of my husband’s income. That’s not true. He hasn’t invested a dime in my restaurant business.”
Curry shared a particularly frustrating time when a male reporter “bashed” her on live television, telling her she should “be more like the other [basketball] players’ wives,” she recalled. “He literally said, ‘They sit there, they don’t cause any problems, and they look pretty.’”
“Why am I not allowed to have a passion and a dream and a voice?” she added. “That started a fire in me. I could not be stopped, and I wanted to prove myself.”
RELATED: Ayesha Curry Reveals She Got a ‘Botched Boob Job’ After Experiencing Postpartum Depression
And prove herself she has. The Food Network star has since added a cookware line and meal kit to her resume, and is working on opening a fourth location of her barbecue restaurant, International Smoke, in Del Mar, California, in June. Her hard work is paying off, too: The critics have quieted a bit.
“Stephen doesn’t get any negative [questions] about me,” she told Working Mother. “Especially in the Bay Area, people say to him, ‘I like her food a lot,’ and that’s been special for me.”
For those, like her, who are hoping to pass on a sense of independence and drive in their kids, Curry advises to lead by example. “If you’re a stay-at-home mom, and that’s what you love to do, that’s a beautiful thing,” she said. “But on the flip side, if you have a passion, I think you’re doing yourself and your children an injustice by not showing them that you’re capable of doing both in some capacity, whether it’s a hobby or a day-to-day job.”