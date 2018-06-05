Ayesha Curry To Host ABC's Family Food Fight: 'I'm Cooking Up a New Family Member and a New Show'

Ayesha Curry has yet another project on her hands. The chef, who is expecting her third child with NBA player Stephen Curry, recently announced her newest business venture: hosting a cooking competition called Family Food Fight on ABC.

The author of The Seasoned Life cookbook took to Instagram to share her “big announcement,” posting a photo, a video and a series of Instagram stories.

“So excited I FINALLY get to talk about this. This mama has been hard at work on a new exciting project!!!,” Curry wrote on Instagram before detailing her role as host and executive producer of the competition series. “Here’s to a little more #BGM and positive FUN programming on the air. Woooo hooooo!”

“I’m cooking up a new family member AND a new show!” she continued on her Instagram story.

Curry outlined a few specifics of the 8-episode series, sharing that 8 families across America will compete for the title of “America’s number 1 food family” with the winner receiving a grand prize of $100,000. Eater reports the show is a spinoff from an Australian series with the same name, where families go “head-to-head in high-pressure cooking challenges.”

Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Curry is no stranger to hosting cooking shows, as she previously hosted two seasons of Ayesha’s Home Kitchen on the Food Network, which she filmed out of her home in San Francisco. She was also the co-host of Great American Baking Show before ABC pulled the show amid allegations of sexual misconduct against judge Johnny Iuzzini.

The mother of two is certainly keeping busy with her new wine business and her restaurant International Smoke, but on her Instagram story she was relieved to share the news with her fans. “Okay… I can breathe now!” she wrote in one post. “Glory to God for the lessons and the blessings.”