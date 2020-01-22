Ayesha Curry Reveals She Is Launching a New Lifestyle Magazine: 'I'm Overjoyed'

Russie Denay Photography

Between being a New York Times best-selling cookbook author, restaurateur, chef and television host Ayesha Curry has done just about everything — and now she’s venturing into magazines.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the lifestyle expert is partnering with Meredith Corporation (also PEOPLE’s parent company) to launch a new quarterly lifestyle magazine. Each issue will include unique food, family and home tips from Curry’s perspective.

“I’m overjoyed to have the opportunity to share my lifestyle philosophy about the subjects I deeply care about—family, friendship, food, community and home—with a new audience and in a new format,” said Curry in a press release.

Jesse Grant/Getty

Though the magazine is still without a title (Meredith and Curry plan to announce it in a few months), the debut issue is set to debut on newsstands nationwide in May 2020 for $9.99.

“To now have a magazine of my own feels like a dream come true. As a woman of color, it’s important to me that media reflects real, relatable women, and I’m excited to create an outlet for young men and women that celebrates diversity and inclusivity,” said Curry.

Bold photography and a restricted amount of advertisements will contribute to making each issue feel like a special item for readers to hold onto.

“Ayesha’s fresh and influential voice has an impressive connection to 9 million passionate fans and followers,” said Doug Olsen, President of Meredith Magazines. “We’re excited to work with her to expand her voice to magazine media and inform her already strong base on a wide range of lifestyle issues.”

Image zoom

The announcement of Curry’s new venture comes shortly after the launch of the Property Brothers new quarterly magazine, Reveal, which primarily focuses on subjects of home, home decor and home renovation.