Ayesha Curry Launches Her New Lifestyle Magazine Sweet July — Get a First Look

Image zoom Timothy Hiatt/Getty

It’s here!

Ayesha Curry’s new lifestyle magazine, Sweet July, launched on Tuesday. Ayesha revealed the first cover — and dished on the contents inside — exclusively with PEOPLE and on Today.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m so nervous and excited about it,” she tells PEOPLE. “This first issue is all about presence and gratitude, which I think is so important, not only in life, but especially right now. I just hope that people find a sense of peace from it.”

On the cover, Ayesha looks radiant in a yellow tulle ensemble and coordinating eyeliner. Inside, her family with husband, NBA star Steph Curry, takes center stage. The “Connected” column features an emotional conversation between her and Steph about the importance of saying “I love you” — and in the “Ask Mom Anything” feature, Ayesha tackles questions from her daughters Riley, 7, Ryan, 4. (Her son Canon, 1, is a little too young to chime in, but there are plenty of cute pictures of him!)

Image zoom

“Everyone was so excited to contribute,” she says. “It’s probably the most excited they’ve been to get involved.”

Food is common theme throughout the quarterly publication. “This issue has 22 new recipes. It’s like getting a mini cookbook,” says Ayesha, a best-selling cookbook author and restaurateur. Some of her favorite dishes inside include a chorizo omelet and a chicken and waffles recipe.

Image zoom Ayesha Curry with her husband, Stephen Curry, and their children, Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1 Ayesha Curry/ Instagram

RELATED: Ayesha Curry Unveils the Name of Her New Magazine in Adorable Video with Steph and the Kids

But above all, Ayesha is thrilled to represent young black women in print. She is the first woman of color to come out with her own magazine since Oprah Winfrey and the late B. Smith.

“Representation matters,” says Ayesha. “It was so exciting to know that as my girls grow up, they can see themselves within the pages.”

“And for people in the same boat as me, or just working women everywhere, to have that representation in an easy going way, I think is important,” she adds.

Sweet July, which got its name because of Ayesha’s strong connection to the month (she got married in July and each of her three kids have a birthday in the month), is published under PEOPLE’s parent company, Meredith Corporation. It is available on newsstands nationwide now for $9.99, and at Meredith’s Magazine Store here. Beginning April 24, Sweet July will also be available via Amazon, Apple News+, Zinio, and the Barnes & Noble Nook.