Ayesha Curry Glows in Glam Coverup While Celebrating 33rd Birthday: 'Let's Do This!'

Ayesha Curry is celebrating her birthday in style!

The Seasoned Life cookbook author, who turned 33 on Wednesday, celebrated her birthday with a glam photoshoot, showing off her incredible figure in a stunning gold coverup as she posed next to a palm tree during what appears to be a tropical vacation, adding strappy silver heels to complete her look.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"33! Let's do this! 🎂," she captioned the photos posted to Instagram on Thursday, the first in which she's serving a seriously fierce look, followed by another photo of her playfully holding her arms in the air as she smiles and walks toward the camera.

Ayesha also posted a handful of bikini shots by the beach on Instagram earlier in the day, captioning the cute snaps, "So grateful. Grateful for the sun, grateful for family and friends, grateful for love. I'm grateful for life."

Husband Stephen penned a sweet tribute to his wife of over a decade on Instagram Wednesday, writing alongside a carousel of photos, "Shouting from the rooftops to My woman! Happy birthday…33 and never looked better."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Added Stephen: "Thankful for you every day…enjoy your Jesus special year to the fullest. Keep shining, thriving, leveling up, leading, and giving the vision of what a woman is and what a woman should be to our daughters….#tothemoon 🌗 I LOVE YOU @ayeshacurry."

RELATED VIDEO: Steph Curry is Grateful 'Everyday' for Wife Ayesha After Celebrating 10 Years of Marriage

Last week, the birthday tables were turned as Ayesha marked her husband's 34th with some sweet sentiments on social media, writing, "Happy birthday to the love of my life! You bring our family so much joy and happiness."

Continued Ayesha: "We love you beyond measure. The year ahead is bright and I can't wait to watch you grow and thrive even more. To my favorite person in the world, happy birthday @stephencurry30 !"