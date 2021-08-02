Ayesha Curry Celebrates 10 Years of Marriage with Stephen Curry: 'My Everything'

Ayesha Curry marks a decade of marriage to her husband, NBA player Stephen Curry, by sharing a sweet message on Instagram

Ayesha Curry is celebrating 10 years of marriage with her husband, NBA player Stephen Curry.

The actress and cookbook author, 32, penned a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos to celebrate the decade that's passed since their very first wedding day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My love! my adventure partner! My best friend! My confidant! My baby daddaaaay! My everything! 10 years married y'all 🎉," Ayesha wrote. "It has felt like the blink of an eye. @stephencurry30 is by far, hands down the most amazing being I know."

She added, "I can't wait to see what the next 50 has in store for us. Happy day happy day! We've been doing the most celebrating the past couple of days. July 30,2011 to infinity and beyonnnnnnd."

Ayesha and Stephen, 33, share three children together: son Canon W. Jack, 3, and daughters Ryan Carson, 6, and Riley, 9. While they just passed a milestone marker in their marriage, the couple have known each other since they were teens in North Carolina.

Steph and Ayesha Curry Credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Ayesha told PEOPLE in December 2020 that one of the very first meals her now-husband cooked for her when they were dating was a "disgusting" concoction of "salty cream of wheat, a burnt bagel, burnt eggs, and a garnish of Gushers."

But she was quick to add, "He's gotten much better," noting, "he has kitchen confidence now."

While her husband knows his way around a basketball court better than a kitchen, Ayesha has built up her own impressive food empire over the years. In 2017, she opened her first restaurant, International Smoke, in San Francisco. The Seasoned Life author also counts her own Food Network show, cookware line, and meal kit delivery service among her lengthy list of accomplishments.

And in April 2020, Ayesha launched her latest project, a lifestyle magazine titled Sweet July, which is published by PEOPLE's parent company Meredith Corp. The publication features topics like family and relationships, but also includes plenty of food content. "This issue has 22 new recipes. It's like getting a mini cookbook," Ayesha told PEOPLE of her magazine's debut issue.

Ayesha told the Skimm'd From The Couch podcast in May that she was first inspired to share her recipes and launch her own blog after having children, and it was thanks to her husband's support that she felt confident to forge ahead with her food career.

Although she "thoroughly enjoyed being a mom," Ayesha said she had always "felt this weird bug, like this entrepreneurial bug."

After blogging her recipes, she saw her presence "grow and grow and grow," adding, "it kind of became my career very naturally and organically. And my husband was like, 'Hey, I think you can do this.' "