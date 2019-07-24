The celebrity chef and host of ABC's Family Food Fight serves up a recipe her family loves
Ayesha Curry’s Baked Parmesan Chicken Tenders
1 cup panko (Japanese-style breadcrumbs)
2 oz. parmesan cheese, grated (about ½ cup)
½ cup mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1½ tsp. finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. black pepper
¼ tsp. smoked paprika
¼ tsp. garlic powder
¼ tsp. onion powder
Cooking spray
1 lb. boneless skinless chicken tenders (about 8)
1. Preheat oven to 425°. Stir together panko and parmesan in a shallow dish. Stir together mayonnaise, mustard, parsley, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder and onion powder in a separate shallow dish.
2. Insert a rack in a large rimmed baking sheet; spray with cooking spray. Coat chicken tenders in mayonnaise mixture; gently roll in panko mixture, pressing to adhere. Place coated tenders on rack. Spray tenders with cooking spray.
3. Bake chicken until cooked through and golden, about 15 minutes.
Serves: 4
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes