The celebrity chef and host of ABC’s Family Food Fight serves up a recipe her family loves

Ayesha Curry’s Baked Parmesan Chicken Tenders

1 cup panko (Japanese-style breadcrumbs)

2 oz. parmesan cheese, grated (about ½ cup)

½ cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1½ tsp. finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

¼ tsp. smoked paprika

¼ tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. onion powder

Cooking spray

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken tenders (about 8)

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Stir together panko and parmesan in a shallow dish. Stir together mayonnaise, mustard, parsley, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder and onion powder in a separate shallow dish.

2. Insert a rack in a large rimmed baking sheet; spray with cooking spray. Coat chicken tenders in mayonnaise mixture; gently roll in panko mixture, pressing to adhere. Place coated tenders on rack. Spray tenders with cooking spray.

3. Bake chicken until cooked through and golden, about 15 minutes.

Serves: 4

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes