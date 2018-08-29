You Can Now Participate in a Study That Will Pay You to Eat Avocados (and Maybe Lose Weight)

The time has come to put your avocado obsession to work.

Several universities, including Loma Linda University School of Public Health, Pennsylvania State University, Tufts University, the University of California Los Angeles and Wake Forest University, are partnering to research the weight loss effects of avocados, according to the Daily Mail. The study is funded by the Hass Avocado Board.

Together they are looking for 1,000 participants to take part in the six-month trial, which will focus on whether or not eating one avocado per day reduces visceral adipose fat in the abdomen.

To qualify as a participant, you must be at least 25 years old, willing to eat one avocado per day for six months as part of the test group or two avocados per month for six months as part of the control group. Men must measure at least 40 inches around their waist, while women must measure at least 35 inches.

In addition to those specifications, participants will be paid $300 and are required to meet with a dietitian once a month. They will receive a free MRI and health screenings.

To apply, go to hatstudy.org/.