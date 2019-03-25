Avocados Are Being Recalled in Multiple States Over Possible Listeria Contamination

Image zoom FDA (2)

This recall news might give you that pit-in-your-stomach feeling.

Henry Avocado Corporation is recalling whole avocados sold in Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin because the fruits could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Saturday. The voluntary recall went into affect after a routine government inspection at the company’s California packing facility showed positive test results for the bacteria.

Shoppers in the six states where the avocados are being sold should look out for two types of stickers on the skin to help them identify affected products. Organic avocados are labeled “organic” and include “California” on the stickers, while conventional products (non-organic) have a “Bravocado” label on the sticker. Avocados from Mexico are not included in the recall.

Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner Food Policy & Response, tweeted a photo of both stickers to reference.

Consumers/retailers can identify recalled non-organic avocados by looking for a “Bravocado” sticker. Organic, recalled products are labeled “organic” & include “California” on the stickers. Retailers can identify Henry Avocado organic products by the bar code on the stickers. pic.twitter.com/KCo5iOu5zZ — Frank Yiannas (@FrankYiannasFDA) March 25, 2019

No illnesses have been reported so far, the recall is simply “out of an abundance of caution,” the FDA said in an announcement.

Listeria can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in healthy adults, but young children, frail or elderly people and pregnant woman are at a higher risk.

Consumers who think they might have recalled avocados at home should throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. You can also call Henry Avocado at (760) 745-6632 for more information.

“We are voluntarily recalling our products and taking every action possible to ensure the safety of consumers who eat our avocados,” Phil Henry, President of Henry Avocado, said in the release.