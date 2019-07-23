You Can Stay In a Giant Avocado-Shaped Camper in Australia for $70 a Night

Image zoom Booking.com

Booking.com is ready to guac your world.

The travel website is now offering the “once in a lifetime opportunity” to stay in an avocado-shaped camper known as the “Avo-Condo.”

The Avo-Condo, located in Campbell’s Cove Lookout in Sydney, Australia, will only available for stays on July 31 and August 1 in honor of National Avocado Day on the 31st. The avocado-shaped camper is bookable on Booking.com beginning on Sunday, July 28 at 7 p.m. EST (or Monday, July 29 at 9 a.m. AEST) on a first come first served basis, and is available for only $70 USD ($100 AUD) per night. It can fit up to two guests at a time.

The unique rental’s listing description reveals that it comes “complete with avocado-themed furnishings and topped off with spectacular views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House!” Guests will also be treated to a complimentary basket of avocado-themed goodies.

A look inside the space shows avocado sheets, mugs, lamps, and pillows.

