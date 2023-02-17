Austin Butler Reveals His Elvis-Like Love for Peanut Butter Sandwiches

Austin Butler nailed Elvis' drawl, and he shares the late crooner's love for PB&J too!

In between noshing on increasingly spicy wings in an appearance on Hot Ones, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actor recently shared a sweet story about eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in his youth with his mom.

"I was the only kid in the elementary school who got this letter that allowed me to, every lunch, walk home and eat lunch with my mom," the Elvis star recalled about his mother, Lori, who died in 2014 from cancer. "She'd have a peanut butter and jelly sandwich waiting for me and we'd watch some design show — like there was this one called Surprise by Design where you would make brick pathways in the backyard and different things, and then we would go, 'Let's go do that!' So we'd buy bricks and try and make a brick pathway in the backyard."

He added, "I have very fond memories of grape jam because of that."

But for Butler, his love for the simple sandwich knows no boundaries. "It's funny how certain people, especially from other countries, think that you're crazy for liking it," he said. "It's like a comfort food for me."

And as for The King's infamous infatuation with peanut butter, banana and bacon sandwiches? Butler likes those too. "They're thought of as some joke or something like that to certain people, but they're really delicious," he said.

Throughout filming the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, Butler found himself having to make other tasty concoctions, as he put on weight for Elvis' later years.

In a clip previewing this week's episode of the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, the actor detailed the extent he went to for the role. "I heard that Ryan Gosling, when he was going to do The Lovely Bones, had microwaved Häagen-Dazs and would drink it. So I started doing that," he explained.

While he revealed that he wore a bodysuit to portray Presley during the scenes in the film, he added that he did everything he could possibly do to prepare for those moments.

He added, "I would go get two dozen doughnuts and eat them all. I really started to pack on some pounds. It's fun for a week or so, and then you feel awful with yourself."

During his Hot Ones interview, the spice-loving star ("I'm like a Cholula, Sriracha-kind of guy") also got to make his own peanut butter and jelly sandwich, which he appreciated for another attribute.

"That's childhood right there," he said, adding: "The peanut butter really cuts through it."