Auntie Anne's Is Giving Out Free Pretzels This Week in Honor of National Aunt (and Uncle) Day

Pretzels and extended family—what could be better?

Auntie Anne’s is celebrating National Aunt and Uncle Day on Thursday by offering a buy one get one free deal on their handmade classic pretzels. The chain is encouraging customers to bring their favorite “cool aunt” in for the treat, and no, her name doesn’t have to be Anne. In fact, your BOGO partner doesn’t even technically need to be related to you.

Customers can cash in on the deal from now until July 30 by simply bringing in the coupon available on their website.

If the salty news has you feeling thirsty, Tuesday also happens to bring another made up holiday to help you wash it all down: National Tequila Day.

Vincent Thian/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Hooray! 72 Restaurants Where You Can Get Free Food on Your Birthday

In honor of the day, many chains are celebrating with boozy deals. Abuelo’s is offering $6.95 premium margaritas, On the Border’s Classic ‘Rita’s are just $2, and shots of Jose Cuervo tequila will cost only $1 at participating bars in Chicago, Houston, Orlando, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. See the full list of freebies on our sister publication Money here.