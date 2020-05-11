Auntie Anne's Is Selling DIY Kits So You Can Make Their Pretzels at Home

After many weeks of isolation and restaurant closures, you might be missing the most mundane things — like the smell of Auntie Anne's pretzels wafting through the mall while you shop till you drop. Luckily, you don't have to wait for the mall to reopen to experience that again.

Auntie Anne's just released a limited edition DIY At-Home Pretzel Kit, so you can make their hand-rolled, doughy pretzels at home. Kits are $20 and include all of the ingredients (except butter) to make ten classic or cinnamon-sugar pretzels.

"We heard from our guests loud and clear that they are missing our hand-rolled, golden brown pretzel snacks, and quite frankly, we're missing our guests, too!" said Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne's in a press release. "The DIY At-Home Pretzel Kit is not only a great way to satisfy those pretzel cravings, but also creates a fun activity for families to enjoy together while remaining at home."

The Pretzel Kit is available online until supplies run out.

Auntie Anne's isn't the only food brand bringing fans at-home DIY versions of their iconic treats. Dunkin' Donuts is now selling DIY Donut Kits at select stores across the country. The kits are a great way to keep everyone entertained while in self-isolation at home — especially if you have kids. They are available in small and large sizes, so you can really go all-in if you want. The small size contains four donut rings and costs $5.99, while the larger has nine and will set you back $9.99.

Each pack includes plain donuts and a variety of sprinkles and frosting options like strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla. That means you can mix and match toppings, or even spread one donut with multiple frosting flavors. Whatever you choose to do, we won't judge!