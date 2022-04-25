Auntie Anne's Is Giving Away Free Pretzels on Tuesday for National Pretzel Day
Don't get it twisted, the best way to celebrate National Pretzel Day is with free pretzels.
On Tuesday, April 26, Auntie Anne's is giving away free soft pretzels to commemorate National Pretzel Day. All customers have to do first is sign up for a free membership on the Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks app.
Fans can pick from a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel, and the offer can be redeemed either in-store or online.
"We love our Pretzel Perks members and there's no better way to thank them on the best holiday of the year than with free pretzels," said Auntie Anne's vice president of marketing Cynthia Liu in a statement. "No matter your pretzel preferences, we're looking forward to celebrating with our fans on National Pretzel Day with perfectly baked bites of their favorite Auntie Anne's pretzels, whether sweet or salty, in-store or delivered to your door."
Other restaurants are also celebrating National Pretzel Day with their own deals and freebies. At Wetzel's Pretzels, customers can stop by participating locations to get a free soft pretzel from 3 p.m. to close.