Auntie Anne's Is Giving Away Free Pretzels on Tuesday for National Pretzel Day

On Tuesday, April 26, Auntie Anne's is giving away free soft pretzels to commemorate National Pretzel Day. All customers have to do first is sign up for a free membership on the Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks app.

"We love our Pretzel Perks members and there's no better way to thank them on the best holiday of the year than with free pretzels," said Auntie Anne's vice president of marketing Cynthia Liu in a statement. "No matter your pretzel preferences, we're looking forward to celebrating with our fans on National Pretzel Day with perfectly baked bites of their favorite Auntie Anne's pretzels, whether sweet or salty, in-store or delivered to your door."