Auntie Anne's Is Giving Away Free Pretzels for National Pretzel Day—Here's How to Get One

Here's some good news to start your week.

For National Pretzel Day on Monday, April 26, Auntie Anne's is doing what they do best and giving out free soft pretzels to anyone who wants one. To redeem your well-earned snack, you first have to sign up for the Pretzel Perks App, then go pick up the pretzel in store. The offer is good for one free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel.

Additionally, the chain will be doing giveaways on their Instagram all week (including the chance to win free pretzels for a year), and they have waived delivery fees on all orders over $12 through April 30.

Auntie Anne's isn't the only chain celebrating the holiday, though. If you live near a Wetzel's Pretzels, you can stop by after 3 p.m. to get a free pretzel, and Pretzelmaker, which has hundreds of mall locations nationwide, is also giving away freebies today.

Finally, if you buy one of Wendy's Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburgers through their app today through May 23, you get a second one for just $1.