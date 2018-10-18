It's Not Even Your Birthday! Celebrate Auntie Anne's Anniversary with Birthday Cake Pretzel Nuggets

Happy Birthday Auntie Anne!

To celebrate the chain’s 30th anniversary of making delicious pretzels, Auntie Anne’s is introducing a new Nugget flavor: Birthday Cake!

The new flavor, which bested options such as Caramel Apple Crème Brûlée, Cookies & Cream and Cotton Candy in the 2018 Pretzel Nation Creation Poll, will be available in stores this Monday, October 22, according to an online news release.

Topped with vanilla, chocolate syrup and confetti sprinkles, these delicious treats will join Auntie Anne’s regular selection of Pretzel Nugget flavors: Regular, Cinnamon Sugar and Pepperoni, Delish reported.

Building off of the success of last year’s Sriracha flavored snacks, Auntie Anne’s began their second Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Nation Creation poll in May, where the company took to social media to curate suggestions, according to the news release.

In June, 10 flavors — Caramel Apple Créme Bruelee, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Covered Cherry, Cotton Candy, Red Velvet Cheesecake, Tiramisu, Lemonade Cake, Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Chocolate Coconut and Birthday Cake — were selected and placed in an intense online poll.

In the end, Birthday Cake beat Caramel Apple Crème Brûlée by just 662 votes — 79,641 to 78,979 — proving that every vote counts.

“It’s fitting that our fans marked the occasion by choosing the Birthday Cake Pretzel,” Auntie Anne’s said in a press release this past summer. “It’s going to be a pretzel unlike any other.”

But hurry — these pretzels will only be available for a “limited time,” the release said. Then, much like birthdays, we’ll have to wait and see what next year has in store.