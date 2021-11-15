Auntie Anne's Snowball Nuggets Are Back, This Time for Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas

In addition to Auntie Anne's Freeform is also collaborating with Paper Source on a collection of Christmas-themed gift wrap, greeting cards, and festive stationary items

Freeform's annual 25 Days of Christmas programming event turns 25 itself this year, and to celebrate the anniversary, the brand has collaborated with Auntie Anne's and Paper Source on two sweet new offerings.

For Auntie Anne's, that means putting a new twist on old holiday favorites. The pretzel chain is bringing back its Snowball Nuggets and Peppermint Chocolate Frost drink, serving both in custom 25 Days of Christmas-themed packaging.

"Never had either? Now's the time to try. The Snowball Nuggets take Auntie Anne's freshly baked, hot-outta-the-oven pretzel bits and sprinkles them with powdered sugar for the perfect sweet and salty combination. They pair perfectly with a Peppermint Chocolate Frost, the frozen beverage that combines both flavors is a smooth and chilly treat (it's topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy, for extra-indulgence).

Both times are available through Dec. 31, either by themselves or in a sharable Snackathon Pack, which comes with one bucket of Snowball Nuggets (serving up to five people) and two Peppermint Chocolate Frosts.

Auntie Annies and Paper Source Are Celebrating Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Credit: Courtesy of Freeform

As for Paper Source, they're dropping something entirely new: a collection of Christmas-themed gift wrap, greeting cards, and festive stationary items featuring Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas iconography.

Available in stores and online through Dec. 25, the 25 Days of Christmas Collection will feature two, exclusively created wrapping paper designs as well as a holiday greeting card. Customers shopping exclusively online can add customizable holiday gift list notepads, stickers, and customizable photo cards to their orders.

Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas programming block began in 1996, and has gone on to be one of the tentpoles of the channel through its many incarnations (including The Family Channel, Fox Family, and ABC Family). It's one of the most recognizable programming blocks on television, alongside Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween.

This year's schedule includes holiday favorites and the sequels to films like Home Alone, The Santa Clause, Jingle All the Way, and Toy Story, plus Love Actually, The Preacher's Wife, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Disney's A Christmas Carol, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Arthur Christmas, Black Nativity, and more.