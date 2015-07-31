Here's What's New on Netflix in August, and What You Should Be Eating Along With It

“You have barbecue sauce all over your … face.”

And, hey, no judgments. You’re in the comfort of your own home, you’re in the fetal position, and you’re ready to binge-watch anything and everything.

But this isn’t just any ol’ laze-off session—it’s a new month! Netflix has new stuff! Which means it’s time to make an occasion of it. Cook yourself some dinner. Heck, maybe even invite someone over. Okay, maybe not (talking is hard).

From Wet Hot American Summer to Reading Rainbow, here are our top picks of what you should be watching on Netflix this month, and what you should be cooking to go along with it. Whether it’s a full-on meal or a post-Seamless dessert, go ahead and treat yourself, because you’re worth it.



Coming July 31

Cult fans of the 2001 campy camp flick will most likely be staying in on Friday night to power through this prequel series. In the true spirit of Wet Hot, the original cast — composed of Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd and Bradley Cooper, just to name a few — return as younger versions of themselves, despite it being 14 years later.

From post-burger make-out sessions to fondue with cheddar (could’ve sworn you said “fondle my sweaters,” though), the original movie is filled with excellent food references. Since we’ve yet to discover what the prequel has in store, let’s opt for a best-bet camping classic to eat along with it: s’mores. You’d have to be soulless to not love ’em.

Bonus: these ones are PB&J. Extra bonus: they are no-cook, so even if you live in a tiny city apartment with no air conditioning, you can make them without breaking (as much of) a sweat.

PB&J S’mores

Serves 6

½ (14.4-oz.) box graham crackers

Peanut butter

Chocolate ganache or hazelnut-chocolate spread

Raspberry, strawberry or grape jelly

Marshmallow creme

Sprinkles

Mini chocolate chips

1. Break a graham cracker in half. Spread a generous teaspoon of peanut butter on 1 cracker half and a teaspoon of chocolate on the other half.

2. Spread a thin layer of jelly over the peanut butter and a thicker layer of marshmallow creme on the chocolate.

3. Place the 2 halves together and press gently to seal the filling. For a more finished presentation, dip the sticky edges of each s’more in sprinkles or mini chocolate chips.

Coming Aug. 1

It’s a slasher film starring Rumer Willis and Audrina Patridge as sorority sisters and Carrie Fisher as their live-in den mother. If you are not at least vaguely intrigued by this prospect, please check your pulse.

Many of us have fond college memories of late-night microwaved ramen noodles flavored with those lil’ packets of sodium that live inside the bag, and we are not here to tarnish those. All we are saying is, you are an adult now, and it’s time your ramen reflects the progressive steps you’ve made in your life. This recipe from Andrew Zimmern is a really, really good start.

Ramen Soup

Makes 1 to 2 servings

1 (3-oz.) package ramen noodles

2 cups chicken broth

1½ tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. ketchup

1 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. Sriracha

½ cup matchstick carrots

1 egg, lightly beaten

1½ tsp. fresh lime juice

¼ cup chopped green onions

1. Cook noodles in 2 cups of boiling water for 2 minutes; drain well. Rinse in cold water; drain and set aside.

2. Return saucepan to stove top. Bring broth to boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium and whisk in soy sauce and next 4 ingredients. Add carrots; cook 1 minute.

3. Slowly whisk egg into broth. Add noodles to broth; cook 30 seconds. Remove from heat; stir in lime juice and onions. Serve immediately.

Coming Aug. 1

Hey, remember reading? No, not like: “You’re reading too much into this episode of Vanderpump Rules; Tom and Ariana will totally be over this fight by next week.”

Like, actual reading. Books.

Whether you want to pass the joy of the written word on to your offspring or just remind yourself that The Great Gatsby isn’t just a movie about Leonardo DiCaprio smizing for 2 1/2 hours, this classic PBS series will surely make you feel all the nostalgic feelings.

Bonus points if you can get yourself in the kitchen for a batch of these rainbow cookies. For as pretty as they are, they’re actually really simple to make. And, like literacy, they’re a great project for kids — so long as you don’t mind having multicolored munchkins running around the house (which, if you are a parent, I’m sure you’ve already resigned yourself to).

But you don’t have to take our word for it: Try them out for yourself.

Rainbow Swirl Cookies

Makes 12

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 3-oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

purple, blue, yellow and pink gel paste colorings

12 lollipop sticks (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. In a bowl, beat butter, cream cheese and sugar until fluffy. Add egg and vanilla; beat until smooth and set aside. Combine flour, baking powder and salt; add to butter mixture. Stir until soft dough forms. Divide dough into fourths. Tint each with a different food color. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 2 hours.

3. Roll dough into 3/4-inch balls. For each cookie, place one ball of each color together and roll to make one large ball. Shape into a 12-inch-long rope; starting at one end, coil rope to make a 2-3/4 inch round cookie. Place 3 inches apart on lightly greased baking sheets. Insert lollipop sticks into bottoms of cookies, if desired.

4. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until lightly golden.

Coming Aug. 6

Kristin Wiig is America’s most hilarious sweetheart, and we celebrate her entire catalogue. This indie flick about a woman who uses a lottery win as a catalyst for getting her own talk show is probably her strangest endeavor to date, but Wiig’s endearing qualities still shine through. This scene, in particular, is a real standout:

Is it just us, or does a meatloaf cake with mashed potato frosting not sound awful? Yes, just us? Okay, if you’re not feeling that daring, this meatloaf with mozzarella, mushrooms and pepperoni will probably be up your alley. It’s made in the slow cooker, too, so it’ll do its thing while you’re at work— then you’re ready to binge.

Meatloaf with Mozzarella, Mushrooms and Pepperoni

Serves 6

2 slices white sandwich bread

1 1/2 pounds ground sirloin

1 1/2 cups finely chopped button mushrooms

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella

1/3 cup finely chopped pepperoni

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. garlic powder

3/4 tsp. salt

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 tbsp. ketchup

1. Tear bread into large pieces and blend in a food processor until they form fine crumbs. Combine crumbs, sirloin, mushrooms, mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano, garlic, salt and eggs in a large bowl and mix gently with your hands to combine. Form mixture into a 9-inch-by-6-inch loaf. Place in slow cooker.

2. Brush meatloaf with ketchup, cover, and cook on low until meat is cooked through, about 5 hours.

Coming Aug. 16

An apocalyptic asteroid movie that is also a rom-com starring Steve Carell and Keira Knightley? That’s what they call “a little something for everyone.” Date night perfection.

As anyone who has had their end-of-the-world survival plan in place since Y2K knows, Twinkies are a must-have inventory item. They last forever. Okay, the official shelf life is 45 days, but we all know that is conservative. And, not that Twinkies need any gussying up, but it never hurts to get a little fancy on date night. Actually, this Twinkie Tiramisu serves 8 and is make-ahead, so you could technically make one batch for four of your dates (you dog, you).

Twinkie Tiramisu

Serves 8

3 tablespoons instant espresso powder

3/4 cup sugar

8 ounces whipped cream cheese

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

10 vanilla cream-filled snack cakes, such as Twinkies, halved lengthwise

4 ounces finely chopped semisweet chocolate

1. Place espresso powder and 1/2 cup sugar in a heatproof bowl. Pour 1 cup boiling water into bowl and whisk to dissolve. Let cool to room temperature.

2. Combine cream cheese, vanilla and remaining 1/4 cup sugar in a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until smooth. In another large bowl, beat heavy cream until it holds stiff peaks. Gently fold cream cheese mixture into whipped cream.

3. One at a time, dip 10 Twinkie halves into coffee mixture just to moisten. Place them alongside each other in bottom of a shallow 11-by-7-inch baking dish. Spread half of cream cheese mixture over Twinkies, then sprinkle with 2 oz. chopped chocolate. Repeat with remaining Twinkies, cream cheese mixture and chocolate. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until well chilled, at least 3 hours or up to 2 days.

Coming Aug. 28

If you’ve stuck it out with Revenge for this long, your sense of loyalty will undoubtedly be rewarded in the afterlife. Daydreams of Daniel Grayson’s impossibly perfect face turn to nightmares of Victoria Grayson’s inexplicable return from the dead for the third time to not-so-subtly ruin your life. But you’ve made it this far, and now it’s time to finish out the final season.

This show portrays the Hamptons as a place of deceit, greed and, um, revenge. A place where suspicious disappearances of members of the wealthy elite are as socially acceptable as having one too many glasses of rosé at a children’s charity fundraiser.

In real life, the Hamptons are a casual New Yorker’s summer sanctuary. A place where the sauvignon blanc flows like an oversize linen blouse in the ocean breeze, artisan fudges and jams grow on perfectly manicured trees, and the remote possibility of an Ina Garten sighting lingers in the refreshingly odorless air.

Oh, and lobster rolls. You must eat lobster rolls when in the Hamptons. And if you can’t be in the Hamptons, you must make these lobster rolls at home while watching a show about the Hamptons.

Lobster Rolls

Makes 4

4 cups cooked, chilled, and chopped lobster meat

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 celery ribs, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon hot sauce

2 tablespoons butter, softened

4 top-loading hot dog buns

2 teaspoons chopped fresh chives

1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1. Combine first 7 ingredients in a large bowl. Cover and chill until ready to serve.