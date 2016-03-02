From 'Space Tacos' to Rehydrated Burgers, See What Astronaut Scott Kelly Ate During His Year in Space

Image zoom

American astronaut Scott Kelly just returned home to Earth after an 11-month stint at the International Space Station, and the question on everyone’s mind (or at least ours) has been: What did he eat?

Kelly actually ate pretty well — and not even once from a tube, which is the stereotype of space-dining. While going about his business 250,000 miles above Earth, the astronaut managed to post photos on Instagram of his food. Almost all of his meals came from food that was dehydrated when put on the ship, and then rehydrated before being eaten.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Watch Two Guys Send a Burger and Fries into the Stratosphere

Another quirk of space dining: the International Space Station has no refrigerator, which means that all fresh fruit or vegetables had to be delivered in cargo shipments or by growing them, à la Matt Damon in The Martian.

While Kelly was in space, his twin, Mark Kelly, stayed down on Earth so researchers could compare the effects of long-term space travel on the human body.

Here are some of the highlights from Kelly’s space diet.

A shipment of fresh fruit

Rehydrated “space taco”

Burger on “space tortilla”

Thanksgiving dinner

ISSpresso coffee out of a bag

RELATED: NASA Astronaut Finds Normalcy in Space Thanks to Espresso Maker

As for kitchen tools, Kelly’s favorite was his espresso maker.