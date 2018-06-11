Asia Argento Steps Out in Rome For the First Time Since Boyfriend Anthony Bourdain's Death

Asia Argento has been spotted for the first time since her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain died from an apparent suicide.

The actress was seen leaving her home in Rome on Saturday wearing a black shirt and black sunglasses. She was alongside her mom, Daria Nicolodi, sister Fiore Argento and daughter Anna Lou Castoldi, The Daily Mail reports.

Argento’s friend Rose McGowan claims that the Italian actress is currently filming in a statement released on Monday. “As I watch Asia do her job on set today, I see a pillar of strength who continues to work to put food on her children’s table,” McGowan wrote in the open letter. “I see Elizabeth Taylor carrying on filming Cat on a Hot Tin Roof despite her love, her husband, dying in a plane crash. I see all of us who have carried on. Please join me in sending healing energy to Anthony on his journey, and to all who’ve been left behind to journey on without him. There is no one to blame but the stigma of loneliness, the stigma of asking for help, the stigma of mental illness, the stigma of being famous and hurting.”

MEGA

Following the news of Bourdain’s death, Argento, 42, released a statement on social media. “Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” she wrote on Twitter. “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

The pair met during the filming of Bourdain’s CNN show Parts Unknown in 2016, and began dating a year later. Argento often collaborated with Bourdain on his show, and recently directed an upcoming episode set in Hong Kong.

RELATED VIDEO: Anthony Bourdain, Celebrated American Chef, Dead at 61 from Apparent Suicide

The beloved chef talked highly of Argento and often relied on her advice during their creative projects.

“She’s been in the circus since she was nine. She knows so much more about so many of the things that are important to me: music, books, film, the technical aspects of film, and just the weird state of celebrity, being somebody that people come up to,” Bourdain told PEOPLE in February. “That’s something she’s dealt with a lot longer than me. I was 44 before that started happening, whereas it’s been like that for her since she was a kid.”

John Nacion/Startraks

Prior to breaking news of Bourdain’s death, Argento shared videos and photos of herself on her Instagram story, including one of herself wearing a ripped t-shirt that read “F— EVERYONE.”

“You know who you are,” she captioned the cryptic post, which has since been deleted.

Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France on Friday by his close friend and French chef, Eric Ripert, according to CNN. Both were filming an upcoming episode of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.