Asia Argento Shares Photo with Anthony Bourdain from the Week Before Chef's Death

Asia Argento is continuing to remember her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain.

The actress, 42, shared a sweet photo of the pair riding around in a red car in Florence, Italy, which was taken on May 27 — the week before the chef’s death.

In the image, Argento sits behind the wheel while wearing a polka-dot dress. Beside her, Bourdain smiles while holding an opened umbrella, possibly to shield the pair from the sun. At the time, the pair were shooting an episode of Parts Unknown together in the Italian city.

Alongside the image, the actress included a quote from Dante’s Divine Comedy: Inferno, which referenced how painful it can be to revisit happy memories in times of sorrow.

“There is no greater pain than to remember happy days in days of misery; and this thy Leader knows. But if to know the first root of our love so yearning a desire possesses thee, I’ll do as one who weepeth while he speak,” she captioned the photo, according to a transcript.

On May 27, when the photo was originally taken, Argento shared a black-and-white photo of the couple wearing the same outfits.

“It’s a wrap! #Firenze@partsunknowncnn @anthonybourdain,” she wrote alongside a picture of the pair snuggling up together on a bench.

Argento, an Italian actress prominent in the #MeToo movement, and Bourdain had been in a relationship for more than a year prior to his death. The pair met while filming Parts Unknown in 2016. Argento went on to collaborate with Bourdain for his CNN show, most recently directing an episode set in Hong Kong.

Earlier this week, the actress spoke out about an article compiling a list of times Bourdain publicly brought up committing suicide before his death, calling it a “heart wrenching read.”

“I never knew about this obsession of his. He never told me,” she wrote on social media, sharing a link to the document, which was released earlier this month.

The three-page piece begins with a description of a 2016 episode of Parts Unknown that took place in Buenos Aires, in which Bourdain filmed a therapy session where he said he felt “very isolated” and described his lifestyle as “crushingly lonely.”

I never knew about this obsession of his. He never told me. Heart wrenching read: https://t.co/oqQsj4lxz9 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) July 16, 2018

During the session, he also spoke about how something as trivial as eating a bad meal at an airport could send him “into a spiral of depression that can last for days,” before adding that he felt he’d “always” had that personality trait.

The article then went on to detail 19 separate instances where the late chef publicly mentioned killing himself. The first listed instance occurred in 2000, while the most recent took place in October 2017.

Last week, 45 members of the #MeToo movement signed an open letter in support of Argento, who they say has been blamed her for the death of the 61-year-old celebrated chef by online trolls.

“She has been accused of everything from causing her boyfriend’s suicide to trying to use her “survivor status” and the #MeToo movement to advance her career,” the statement, obtained by The Wrap, stated.

“We are here to ask those who are angry and grieving the loss of Anthony to find a healthy outlet for their pain,” the statement continued. “Asia is a survivor, just as we are, and her fame and outward show of strength does not make her any less vulnerable. Asia is not a headline — she is a human being, and she is in horrific pain.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.