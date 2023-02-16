Lifestyle Food Ashton Kutcher Says He Puts a Splash of Orange Juice in His Coffee Instead of Creamer Kutcher shared his morning drink preferences during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show By Antonia DeBianchi Antonia DeBianchi Instagram Twitter Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 04:09 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Ashton Kutcher has quite the unconventional coffee order. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Your Place or Mine star opened up about how he enhances his morning cup of coffee with a splash of orange juice. Host Kelly Clarkson was skeptical of his "obsession," telling him "I think you might be alone here" before he went on to defend his flavor preference. "Hold on. I'm not big on creamers. I don't like creamers. I usually drink black coffee. That is my go- to," he explained. "But, occasionally I like light roast black coffee. And one of the things about light roast black coffee is that it has citrus notes in it." He then described how much orange juice he actually mixes in his cup. "It's the acidity that sort of gives it a brightness when you're drinking coffee…If I ever have a medium roast coffee and I'm like 'Ah, a really would prefer this be a little more light roast, I take just a splash — not very much — of orange juice and it brightens up the coffee, and gives it a little bit of sweetness," he said. Kutcher made sure to add the disclaimer not to "go overboard" because if he adds too much it "gets all sorts of not fun." Though she was still skeptical, Clarkson came around to giving the concoction a taste. "It sounds gross, but I'm going to try it," she said. After spotting Kutcher on Clarkson's show, the hosts of Today tried out the drink. Al Roker spit it out and Savannah Guthrie said, "It's not good I'm sorry." Chris Olsen Delivers Coffee to Celebs on TikTok — He Dishes on His Favorite Stars and 'Dream' Delivery Jon Kopaloff/Getty Why Reese Witherspoon Thought Ashton Kutcher Was a 'Quirky Guy' the First Time They Met In a recent issue of PEOPLE, Reese Witherspoon, who stars alongside Kutcher in Your Place or Mine, shared more about the actor's "quirky" drink choices, recounting when she met him at a party years ago. "He brought his own beverages," Witherspoon recalled with a laugh. "I thought it was endearing. Like, 'This is a quirky guy!'' Kutcher responded, "It wasn't my cooler! Those were somebody else's beverages!" Regardless, the veteran actors and parents (Witherspoon has Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with ex Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, 10, with husband Jim Toth; Kutcher is dad to Wyatt, 8 and Dimitri, 6, with wife Mila Kunis) bonded during filming. Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated "We have so much in common," Kutcher said. "We both like football, we're both really curious people that like understanding things and we're very much family people." The actors also have a shared appreciation for nostalgia. "I'm the yearbook girl on set," Witherspoon said. "Like, 'Everybody, get together! We need to remember this moment.'" Kutcher added: "I save a bunch of stuff. My wife is always trying to purge. I'm like, 'No, that's meaningful! It was the first love letter I ever got when I was 12!'"