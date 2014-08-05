Image zoom

What do you get a hungry pregnant woman? A s’mores pizza, of course.



Parents-to-be Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had this and much more when they dined at the newly opened Barton G. LA restaurant on Friday, where every item on the menu is designed to make your eyes pop.

The couple and their friends began their theatrical meal with an adult riff on Pop Tarts, served bursting out of a toaster! But no strawberry or brown sugar filling here: The pastries were stuffed with Maine lobster, gruyere cheese and Pernod mornay sauce.

Next up was roasted Jidori chicken, a dish featuring a free-range bird that is typically served within 24 hours of slaughter.

The stars capped off their dinner display with a camp classic in a very different (and decadent!) form: the s’mores pizza, with a crust made of marshmallow.

It was definitely a feast for the eyes — and for Instagram.

“The table was cheerful, laughing throughout dinner and snapping numerous pictures of their larger-than-life meal,” a source tells PEOPLE.

But you don’t have to head to L.A., or to Weiss’s flagship restaurant in Miami, to get this perfect pie. Hit your local baking store for some key items and try it at home with this recipe:

S’mores Pizza

Graham Cracker Crust

1½ cups graham cracker crumbs (1 package graham crackers)

⅓ cup sugar

Pinch salt

6 tbsp. butter

Chocolate Ganache

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup dark or milk chocolate

½-¼ tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. salt

Marshmallow Crust

5½ oz. water (use liquid measuring cup)

2 oz. corn syrup (use liquid measuring cup)

2⅛ cups of sugar

4 sheets gelatin

4 egg whites

⅛ tsp. salt

⅛ tsp. vanilla extract

2 tbsp. cocoa powder

1 small drop yellow food coloring

Toppings

Strawberry jam (to represent marinara sauce)

Thinly sliced strawberries (to represent pepperonis)

½ cup melted white chocolate (to represent mozzarella cheese)

Finely chopped chocolate chips (to represent cracked black pepper)

Thinly sliced mint leaves (to represent basil)

1. To make graham cracker crust, combine graham crackers crumbs, salt and sugar in a large bowl. Melt the butter and slowly add to dry ingredients. Once butter has been added the mixture should be able to hold its shape when pressed together. Press into the pizza pan and up the edges. Bake at 350 degrees for 7-8 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool completely.

2. To make chocolate ganache, heat heavy cream to a simmer in saucepan on your stove top. Once at a simmer, pour into a bowl. Add chocolate and cover with plastic wrap for 5 minutes or until chocolate is completely melted. Remove plastic and whisk until thoroughly incorporated. Whisk in vanilla and salt.

3. Add ganache to baked crust and place in fridge to set up while marshmallow is being prepared.

4. To make marshmallow crust, in a saucepan, heat water, corn syrup, and sugar to approximately 235-240 degrees; use a candy thermometer to gauge the temperature while cooking. Once at correct temperature add cocoa powder.

5. Meanwhile, bloom gelatin sheets in cold water. Once all excess water has been drained, melt gelatin in microwave in 10-second intervals. Stir after each 10 seconds to completely dissolve the gelatin. Do not let the gelatin reach boiling point.

6. In a mixer with a whisk attachment, whip the egg whites until they form soft peaks. Slowly add melted gelatin to the eggs whites while mixing on highest speed. Immediately add the sugar mixture in a slow steady stream. Add salt and vanilla extract. Add yellow food coloring. Once marshmallow has doubled in size and has a glossy, silky look to it turn off mixture. If marshmallow holds its shape after mixer is turned off it is ready. If not continue to mix.

7. Once ready spoon into piping bag. Working quickly to avoid the marshmallow setting, pipe into the prepared pizza crust. Once pan is completely filled pipe an extra layer of marshmallow outer rim of the pan to resemble a raised pizza crust.

8. Once marshmallow has completely set (at least 1 hour), use butane torch to brown and crisp the marshmallow. After marshmallow has been toasted, use a pizza cutter that has been sprayed with pan spray to cut the “pizza” into however many portions you would like to serve.

9. Spread a thin layer of strawberry jam over slices, then place sliced strawberries like pepperoni. Drizzle on melted white chocolate and sprinkle finely chopped chocolate chips. Finish by adding mint leaves. Note: Fresh mint is strong so having some restraint with this ingredient will make everyone happy.

