Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Launch 'Quarantine Wine' to Raise Money for Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Thanks to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, fans can now support a good cause by pouring a glass of Pinot Noir.

On Sunday, the couple announced they were teaming up with Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Vineyards to launch their very own Quarantine Wine — with 100 percent of their profits to be donated to various charities helping with coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts.

“Hi guys, we are launching Quarantine Wine,” Kutcher, 42, said in a video with Kunis on Twitter.

“100 percent, that’s right, 100 percent of the profits will go to a handful of charities that we have vetted for you and are so proud of during this time,” Kunis added. “Anything from feeding families who have fallen on hard times…”

“To supplying PPE equipment to frontline medical workers,” her husband chimed in. “To helping small businesses and people who are in distress recover.”

The “beautiful Oregon Pinot Noir” will retail at $50 for two bottles, and is decorated with an interactive front label that “is meant to be written on by YOU,” their website reads.

“Crack open a bottle of this wine, enjoy a virtual happy hour with a friend or loved one, and write (or draw!) who you’re toasting to from the comfort of your own home. Snap a pic and post it using #QUARANTINEWINE, #PPE, and #SOCIALDISTANCING to spread the word about this awesome wine and fundraising cause,” Kunis and Kutcher ask. “We hope that you enjoy this wine as much as we do and we can’t thank you enough for your support!”

The four charities chosen by the couple include Give Directly, Direct Relief, The Frontline Responders Fund and America’s Food Fund.

GiveDirectly gives direct cash grants to families in areas that have been hardest hit by COVID-19, while Direct Relief provides medical equipment, such as personal protective equipment, to frontline workers and EMS workers.

The Frontline Responders Fund is also working to purchase and deliver much-needed PPE and ventilators to medical facilities across the United States, and America’s Food Fund is ensuring that families in need have reliable and safe access to food.

“We had fun testing the wine, and it was delicious,” Kunis said in the video.

“Here’s a toast to you, and yo everything you’re doing to keep people safe,” Kutcher adds, while their own bottle of Quarantine Wine has “You!” written across the front label.

Kim Kardashian West supported the couple’s new initiative, sharing their announcement on Twitter with a series of heart emojis and wine glass emojis.

Kutcher and Kunis are just the latest stars to show support to those in need during the crisis. Several famous faces across Hollywood have donated to charities or their local communities, as well as nominated others to do the same amid the pandemic.

Quarantine Wine is available for purchase here.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.