Ashley Park Chooses Which Cocktails Match Her Emily in Paris Costars' Character Personalities

Ashley Park also tells PEOPLE about her new partnership with Ketel One Botanical and spending her entire summer filming season 2 of Netflix's Emily in Paris

Labor Day marks the last weekend of summer, but for Ashley Park, she's catching up on her summer this year with a well-deserved beverage after filming all season in Paris.

The actress, 30, spent most of her sunny seasons shooting the second installment of Netflix's Emily in Paris, which wrapped production in August. Soon, she will be heading to Vancouver to film another exciting project, the yet-to-be-titled comedy from first-time director Adele Lim.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With little time left before fall, Park is enjoying her "last drops of summer" with loved ones and celebrating with her new Ketel One Botanical partnership.

"I didn't really get a chance to see any of my friends or have any summertime here," she says of being back in the States. "For me, I love a beautiful, great cocktail [though] I'm not a mixologist."

But she says an easy solution for her is the brand's vodka spritz cocktail. "I, first of all, just like loved their flavors right away when I saw the grapefruit rose, cucumber mint and orange blossom," she says. "When I am able to see my friends, I feel like we're all looking for a great drink that's on the go. And this is one that I actually really, really enjoyed. It's something that I genuinely enjoy myself."

Ashley Park x Ketel One Credit: Ketel One Botanical

Fun boozy girls' nights out are staples in Emily in Paris, in which Park plays heiress-turned-au pair-turned-drag bar singer Mindy Chen.

"I feel like Ashley is definitely the spritzer person. Actually what I love about it is like the vodka itself, not the spritz. You could just put in a splash of soda water and in a nice wine glass with some ice. You can put in any floral or leaf or fruit slice, and it looks like the fanciest cocktail," she says.

As we wondered which cocktail best suits her character, the Broadway star shared insight about Mindy's go-to drink as well as Emily (Lily Collins) and Camille's (Camille Razat) preferred beverage.

Ashley Park x Ketel One Credit: Ketel One Botanical

"Of course we've seen them drink Parisian wine and everything all throughout the first season. I feel like they would make the same cocktail, but Mindy would pour a little bit more of the vodka and Emily would have a lot more of the soda water," she shares.

"It's definitely their vibe to have all three of the Kettle Botanical vodkas at hand in their apartment. They would just put it with anything, like put in a peach slice, put in this or that and I feel like that's definitely their style. I definitely think [Mindy] would be drinking out of a wine glass at all times with a mint leaf or whatever," she says. "What's so fun about it is, this is hard liquor that's not hard. It's fun, it's bright and it's colorful. Those are all things that Mindy is, Emily as well."

As for Camille, "I think champagne is more that character," Park says, referencing the character's family owning a successful champagne company. "Champagne is definitely her thing."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

EMILY IN PARIS Credit: CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Season 1 of the Darren Star-created series followed Emily's new life in Paris as a marketing executive after the glamorous culture shock of moving from Chicago to the fashion capital in order to infuse an American perspective into the French marketing firm, Savoir. With a new best friend in Mindy and a love triangle entangled with Camille and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Emily is sure to find herself in more drama outside of work in season 2.

And expect to learn more about Mindy, Park teases.