Ashley Greene Shares Her Go-To 30-Minute Workout – and the One Snack She Can’t Resist

Ashley Greene does not slack off when it comes to staying fit!



The actress, 29, tries to be active six days a week, doing a combination of yoga, hiking, personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Jason Walsh and Rise Nation classes – 30-minute group exercise classes using a VersaClimber machine for a total-body, calorie-scorching workout.

“It's 30 minutes, so for me it's easy to get motivated for something like that,” Greene told PEOPLE during an exclusive workout event at Rise Nation withMuscle Milk and Walsh in Los Angeles on Tuesday. “You sweat out any toxin that you had in your body, and it's a fun atmosphere. There's loud music – it's like you're training in a club!”RELATED: Bradley Cooper and Ashley Greene are ‘Workout Buddies'!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Greene goes to classes at Rise Nation as often as three days a week.

“Especially if I take a break and I need to get back in shape, it's the surefire way to do it,” she says.

Image zoom

PHOTO BY: Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto.com

The former Twilight star (in CHILLBYWILL crop swirl leggings above) stays motivated to stick to her fitness commitments by making her workouts a group activity.

“There's a group of six to eight of us that try to go together, so it's a fun, positive friend activity versus going out to eat,” says Greene.

WATCH THIS: Celeb Trainer Harley Pasternak Shares a Go-To Move to Get Buns like Beyoncé

Because of her active lifestyle, Greene is a little more lax when it comes to her diet.

“I always try and do everything in moderation,” she says. “I think because I do enjoy being physically active all the time, I have a little more leeway than most people. But I'm generally pretty healthy.”RELATED: Ashley Greene Shares Her Favorite Splurges: Grits, Cheese and Wine!

That is unless she finds herself at her favorite pizza place in New York City.

“If I'm in New York, I always go to John's Pizza on Bleecker because it's so delicious,” says Greene. “I literally can house half a pizza. It's just so good, it's totally worth it.”

She also can't resist the temptation of a certain snack food.