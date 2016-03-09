Image zoom

For Ashley Greene, staying healthy is all about balance, especially when it comes to what she eats.

“What I put into my body has a huge impact on the results I get out of it,” the actress, 29, says in the April issue of SHAPE. “Eating keeps my metabolism cranking.”

Greene’s diet mainly consists of fish, chicken and vegetables. She is also a master of healthy swaps – the Twilight star (in a THEPERFEXT Bella Top on the cover) opts for spaghetti squash instead of pasta and cauliflower instead of mashed potatoes.

“These foods energize me for my workouts,” she explained.

But she definitely makes room for splurges as well, telling the magazine her favorites are grits, cheese, red wine, and chocolate!

Greene makes up for her occasional cheat meal with a dedicated fitness regimen, and swears by early morning workouts.

“To fit my workout into my day, I have to be out the door early,” she said. “That means I don’t have time to think about whether I’m tired or to come up with excuses. And I’ve found that when I exercise in the morning, I have a much more productive day. After I finish my workout, I feel as if I can conquer the world.”

When she can, Greene loves to exercise outside, whether it’s going hiking or surfing.

