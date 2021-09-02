Ashley Christensen & Kaitlyn Goalen's Frozen Grapefruit Icebox Pie

The couple, who own and oversee the AC Restaurants group in Raleigh, N.C., prepare a "cool and bright" dessert from their cookbook It's Always Freezer Season. "We use saltines for the crust, which offsets the rich, zingy, citrus custard."

By People Staff

Credit: Victor Protasio

active:
35 mins
total:
7 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Using your hands or a food processor, crush crackers into fine crumbs, and place in a medium bowl. Stir in melted butter and 3 tablespoons sugar until the crumbs stick together when pressed between your fingers. Press mixture evenly onto bottom and up sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Bake in oven until golden brown, 15 to 17 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack.

  • Bring grapefruit juice to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, about 15 minutes. Let cool completely.

  • Whisk together eggs, egg yolks and 3⁄4 cup sugar in a medium saucepan until blended. Whisk in reduced grapefruit juice. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; add cold butter, 1 piece at a time, stirring after each addition until fully incorporated before adding the next piece. The curd should be thick enough to coat a spoon; it will continue to thicken as it cools. Transfer to a heatproof bowl; press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface to prevent a film from forming. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour.

  • Transfer curd to pie shell, and spread in an even layer. Place a fresh piece of plastic wrap on surface of filling, and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours or up to overnight. To serve, cut pie into slices, and top with whipped cream. Sprinkle with grapefruit zest, and serve immediately.

