Ashley Christensen & Kaitlyn Goalen's Frozen Grapefruit Icebox Pie

Whisk together eggs, egg yolks and 3⁄4 cup sugar in a medium saucepan until blended. Whisk in reduced grapefruit juice. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; add cold butter, 1 piece at a time, stirring after each addition until fully incorporated before adding the next piece. The curd should be thick enough to coat a spoon; it will continue to thicken as it cools. Transfer to a heatproof bowl; press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface to prevent a film from forming. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour.