Parents' Day Out! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross to Celebrate National Rosé Day in Malibu

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are thinking pink!

In honor of National Rosé Day, the couple will be heading to Rosé Day LA at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu for some good and wine.

“Excited for a taste of Europe to come to L.A. with the first Rosé Day LA,” the couple — who are starring in all-new E! docu-series — tell PEOPLE exclusively. “We’ll be in Malibu tomorrow to toast this special day!”

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Frazer Harrison/Getty

Iron Chef‘s Marc Forgione will be curating the menu and food trucks with collaborators like Top Chef star Dakota Weiss for the fête, which is sponsored by Moët & Chandon and Art of Elysium.

Guests can pose for Instagram-worthy shots and are also welcome to dance along to tunes spun by celebrity deejays Zen Freeman, Devin Lucien and Caroline D’Amore.