“This appetizer is inspired by the flavors of Key West,” says the chef, who will be hosting a Vintner Dinner at the Orlando Wine Festival & Auction (March 13-15)

Art Smith’s Shrimp Cocktail with Mango & Avocado

1 cup Clamato juice

1/3 cup ketchup

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion (from 1 small onion)

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp. prepared horseradish

1 tsp. hot sauce

3 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. Old Bay seasoning

1/2 cup water

8 oz. raw jumbo peeled and deveined shrimp

4 oz. shredded cabbage (from 1 small head)

1 cup chopped English cucumber (from 1 cucumber)

1 large (13 oz.) mango, chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)

1 large (8 oz.) avocado, chopped

Chopped fresh chives

Sesame seed crackers

1. Process Clamato juice, ketchup, onion, lime juice, garlic, horseradish and hot sauce in a blender until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add cilantro, and pulse until combined, 2 to 3 pulses. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

2. Stir together vinegar, Old Bay, and water in a small saucepan over medium; bring to a boil. Add half of the shrimp, and simmer just until shrimp turn pink, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove shrimp from liquid, and plunge into an ice bath to stop cooking. Repeat with remaining shrimp. Transfer shrimp to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Chill for at least 30 minutes or up to 1 hour.

3. Chop shrimp into bite-size pieces. Divide cabbage evenly among 4 glasses. Top with layers of cucumber, mango, avocado and shrimp. Drizzle each serving with 3 tablespoons cocktail sauce. Garnish with chives, and serve with sesame seed crackers and remaining cocktail sauce on the side.

Quick tip! At the grocery, buy frozen shrimp and thaw them yourself. “Fresh” shrimp are often shipped frozen and thawed by the store — so they’re actually less fresh.

Serves: 4

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour