Police Arrest a 'Young Person' for Putting Sewing Needles Inside Supermarket Strawberries

Police in Queensland, New South Wales have made their first arrest in connection with the rash of contaminated strawberries that have been found in the area.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of the New South Wales police Stuart Smith confirmed that one arrest had been made during a press conference on Tuesday.

“In the last two days, we found a young person has admitted to a prank, including putting needles in strawberries and he will be dealt with under the youth cautioning system,” Smith remarked.

He also shared that police do not believe the individual is responsible for all the reports of food contamination in the area. “What we’ve seen in this state, we believe it’s the work of copycats and pranksters,” he added.

RELATED: Sewing Needles Found Inside Supermarket Strawberries, Disgruntled Former Employee Suspected

On Wednesday, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told the press that he was aware of around 100 reports of contaminated fruit, although not all of the reports had been verified, Australia’s ABC News reported.

In a press release issued by the New South Wales police force on Tuesday, they confirmed they had “received more than 20 reports of contaminated strawberries, which have been seized for forensic examination.”

According to the BBC, needles were also found in a banana and an apple, but those were considered isolated incidents by the police.

RELATED VIDEO: Take 5: Five-Ingredient Molten Chocolate Pumpkin Cakes

In response to the national uproar, Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the incident on social media on Wednesday.

“I know many Australians are very concerned about what’s been happening with the strawberries, and what some idiot has done in disrupting and damaging an entire industry, and making parents worried all over the country,” he remarked, adding that the government would be implementing “some tough new laws, not just to increase the penalties for people who do this already, but for those who go on YouTube or think it’s a big lark to go on and stick pins in fruit.”

According to SBS News, the government is expected to increase the prison sentence from 10 years to 15 years for food contamination.

“It’s not funny. It’s not right. It’s causing real distress and harm in our community and it’s got to stop,” he continued, before encouraging Australians to “buy some strawberries just like normal.”

Sabotaging our strawberries is sabotaging our farmers. It’s not right. It’s not on. It's a crime. pic.twitter.com/2B9TTg9JOf — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) September 19, 2018

RELATED: More Than 130,000 Lbs. of Ground Beef Recalled Due to Deadly E. Coli Contamination

In the Queensland Government’s latest press release on the issue, Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young advised that Australians to throw away or return any strawberries in their home from brands Berry Licious, Berry Obsession and Donnybrook.

“For all other brands, our advice remains that you can continue to eat strawberries, but you should cut them up before eating,” Dr Young added. “Remember if in doubt, throw them out. Otherwise, make sure you chop before you chomp.”