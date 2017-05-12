Armie Hammer's Wife Has Him Beat in the Kitchen but Not on the Grill: 'I Cover the Meat Department'

The star chats with PEOPLE about the breakfast staples he whips up in the kitchen

By Melody Chiu
May 12, 2017 06:24 PM
Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty

After welcoming baby number two, Armie Hammer‘s been spending more time in the kitchen.

“My wife used to hands-down be the best in the kitchen, but with the two kids, I’ve been doing a lot of the cooking,” he shared with PEOPLE Wednesday night in Beverly Hills at Hennessy X.O’s on Ice event served to unveil its new 3-D printed ice bucket designed by Paul McClean. “I feel like if I haven’t passed her, I’m hot on her tail.”

Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Hammer, 30, is usually the first to rise in his household, so “I always cook breakfast for everyone,” he said. “Some sort of omelette or egg dish for [my daughter] Harper and maybe French toast or pancakes.”

The actor and his wife Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, 34 — who have 2-year-old daughter, Harper, and 3-month-old son Ford — enjoy hosting and cooking for their friends at home. “I cover the meat department,” said Hammer, who mingled with photographer Gray Malin at the party.

And though he knows his way around the kitchen, Hammer’s not immune to some cooking hiccups. “The first time I tried cooking lobster, I thought it’d be really fancy,” he recalled.

“I got back to the house and realized they were still alive! That turned into a whole thing and then I was unaware of the [cooking] times and they just ended up kind of gelatinous,” he continued. “You can eat uncooked scallop, but I wouldn’t eat uncooked lobster!”

