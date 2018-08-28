Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Trek Out for Another Late-Night Pizza Date in Brooklyn

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson hit their favorite pizza place in New York City on Monday night, even if it meant a trip all the way out to Gravesend, Brooklyn.

The lovebirds stepped out for a late night slice of pizza at L&B Spumoni Gardens.

They had previously visited the acclaimed eatery back in July, during one of their first few dates out together after news of their engagement broke.

Davidson, 24, wore a long-sleeve white Kid Cudi T-shirt on Monday, which he paired with black Supreme shorts, a matching Supreme bag and white sneakers.

Grande, 25, was on his arm wearing an oversized sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers. She put her long brown locks up in two pigtail buns, and carried a brown Louis Vuitton bag across her chest.

REALTED: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s Most TMI, PDA-Filled Moments, Ranked

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Says Fiancé Pete Davidson ‘Ticks Every Box,’ Reveals They’ll Likely Marry in 2019

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11.

The couple, who have been dating since May, haven’t been shy about showing off their love on social media or gushing about one another in the press.

They’ve been living together in a new over-the-top luxury building in Manhattan this summer, as Davidson was on break from Saturday Night Live and Grande prepped for the release of her new album, Sweetener (out now).

“He just ticks every box, and it gets better every day,” she said in an interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America. “I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful.”

“It’s just like a feeling, you know?” she added. “That’s so cheesy. People are always like, ‘When you know you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Yeah, okay, whatever.’ ”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/WireImage

RELATED: Pete Davidson Says Ariana Grande Makes Him a ‘Very Happy Boy’ After Making Dirty Joke During Show

She’s not the only one with those feelings. Davidson first dished about their engagement during a June appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I feel like I won a contest, so sick. It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit,” he said.

He also opened up about their impending nuptials in a recent GQ interview, telling the magazine that while they don’t really have much in the way of plans, the wedding is “definitely going to happen, for sure.”

Earlier this month, Grande and Davidson walked their first red carpet together at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. And when Grande accepted her award for best pop video, she gave her husband-to-be a shout out, simply saying: “Pete Davidson, thanks for existing.”