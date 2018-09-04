Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Spotted Having 'Iconic' Makeout Session Over Pasta in N.Y.C.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson had a real-life Lady and the Tramp moment in New York City on Sunday.

The engaged couple were spotted eating at the famed Italian restaurant Carbone over the weekend and “were just making out over pasta all night. It was iconic,” a source tells PEOPLE.

At one point, “Pete even moved to the other side of the booth to make out some more,” added the source.

When a nearby diner asked for a photo, the pair paused to take a quick snap with the fan.

Grande and Davidson—who got engaged in June after just a few weeks together—were all over each other from the moment they walked in to the restaurant, according to the source. “When they first got there they went to the bathroom together and were holding hands,” they said.

Cam Wolf, a writer for GQ, was also at the Greenwich Village eatery and witnessed their night out. “Watching ariana grande and pete davidson makeout at carbone is a real dream come true,” he tweeted.

watching ariana grande and pete davidson makeout at carbone is a real dream come true — CAM WOLF (@camjwolf) September 3, 2018

Italian food seems to be a favorite for the lovebirds. Last week they made a trip out to Gravesend, Brooklyn to hit their favorite pizza place, L&B Spumoni Gardens.

They had previously visited the restaurant back in July, during one of their first few dates out together after news of their engagement broke.

Grande, who just released her latest album Sweetener, recently opened up about Davidson’s low-key proposal.

He popped the question to the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer with a $93,000 pear-shaped diamond, but “he didn’t get on a knee, thank God,” she recalled on the Zach Sang Show. “That would’ve been so googly.”