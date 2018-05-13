Washington D.C.’s diverse food scene represents cuisines from around the world, like Arepa Zone‘s Venezuelan fried cornmeal flatbreads.

Arepa Zone’s Arepas

1 Tbsp. canola oil or corn oil, plus more for cooking

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 cups precooked cornmeal (white masarepa like Goya or P.A.N.)

1. Stir together 2½ cups water, oil and salt in a large bowl.

2. Slowly add precooked cornmeal, stirring until the dough feels soft, about 5 minutes. Let mixture stand 2 minutes.

3. Divide dough into 8 even portions, and form each into a ball. Using the palms of your hands, press each into a round patty about 4 inches in diameter (about ¼-inch thick).

4. Pour oil to a depth of ¼ inch in a large skillet over medium heat; add patties in batches and cook until crispy and golden, 7 to 8 minutes, turning once halfway through. Drain on paper towels.

5. Split and stuff arepas with desired fillings like scrambled eggs, ham and cheese or pulled pork.

Serves: 8

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes