The author of The Essential Indian Instant Pot Cookbook shows how to make a “heavenly dessert” in your programmable multicooker

Archana Mundhe’s Mango Cheesecake

Cooking spray

7 sheets graham crackers (4 crackers per sheet), coarsely crushed

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

2 (8-oz.) packages cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup plus 1 1/2 tsp. canned mango pulp, divided

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tsp. all-purpose flour

2 large eggs plus 1 egg yolk, at room temperature

1. Pour 1 cup water into a multicooker (like an Instant Pot), and place the wire-metal steam rack in the pot. Line the bottom of a 7-inch cake pan with a removable bottom with parchment paper. Coat the sides of the pan and parchment paper with cooking spray.

2. Pulse graham crackers in a food processor until small crumbs form, 3 to 4 times. Add melted butter, and pulse until fully coated, about 5 times. Pour graham cracker mixture into prepared pan, and press evenly onto the bottom. Freeze crust for 20 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, wipe food processor bowl and blade clean to remove crumbs. Add cream cheese, 1/2 cup mango pulp, sugar and flour, and process until smooth, 10 seconds; do not overmix. Add the eggs and yolk, one at a time, and pulse after each addition until just combined. Do not overmix. Gently stir filling with a rubber spatula until well combined.

4. Pour filling into frozen crust. Tap pan gently on countertop to release air bubbles in batter. Drizzle 1 1/2 teaspoons mango pulp over batter, and gently swirl through the batter with a knife or wooden skewer, bursting any air bubbles. Cover top of the pan tightly with aluminum foil, crimping down foil around sides of pan. Place pan on rack in multicooker.

5. Secure lid, and set Pressure Release to Seal. Select the Pressure Cook or Manual setting, and set the cooking time for 41 minutes at high pressure.

6. Let the pressure release naturally; this will take 10 to 15 minutes. Open the pot, and, wearing heat-resistant mitts, lift out cake pan, and place on a wire rack. Remove foil. (The center of the cake may appear jiggly; the cake will continue to cook as it cools.) Let cheesecake cool on the counter for about 1 hour.

7. Cover cooled cheesecake with plastic wrap, and refrigerate at least 6 hours or up to 5 days. Just before serving, carefully run a butter knife around inside edge of pan and down sides. Remove sides of pan, and transfer cheesecake to a platter. Serve cold.

Quick tip! If you’re out of graham crackers, try using crisp cookies like gingersnaps or vanilla wafers instead. In a pinch, sugar or waffle ice-cream cones work great too.

Serves: 6 to 8

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 8 hours