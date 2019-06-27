Image zoom Arbys

Introducing “Marrots” — the all-meat vegetable that says take a hike, Impossible Burgers.

On Wednesday, Arby’s unveiled its latest innovative creation, which looks just like a carrot, but don’t be fooled vegetarians — it is actually all meat, raising the promise of their slogan “We Have the Meats” to a whole new level.

The “Marrot” is the first release of the “Megetables,” which is Arby’s form of competition (and trolling) against other fast-food companies that are attempting to create meat-free menu items. This includes Burger King, which recently released The Impossible Burger, a meatless, plant-based burger patty.

According to Arby’s press release, the Marrot was conceptualized by Arby’s brand Executive Chef, Neville Craw, and his sous-chef, Thomas Kippelen. The meat-based carrot contains more than 30 grams of protein and more than 70 percent of the recommended daily amount of Vitamin A.

Wondering how to make your own “Marrot?” Look no further than this video on YouTube, which perfectly details the process that comes with creating the meat-based vegetable.

The ingredients include: turkey breast, salt and white pepper and cheese cloth, cooked via sous vide.

After, dried carrot juice powder is added to give it the aesthetic of a carrot, a perfect result for anybody looking to trick their vegetarian friend into taking a bite of this meat-filled product.

“Plant-based meats are the latest incarnation of making vegetables look like what Americans really want, which is great, tasty meat,” Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer for Arby’s, said in a statement.

Along with Burger King, McDonalds also recently joined the meatless burger trend, with the first version of its very own vegan burger, the Big Vegan TS, which is only sold in Germany so far.

“We’ve never created anything like this,” Craw said. “But most of the product development Arby’s works on is new to the industry. That’s the exciting part of this job; we’re always innovating and hungry for more knowledge.”

While only time will tell how the “Marrot” fairs against its competition, one thing is for certain – any meat lover looking to troll a vegetarian is going to have a blast with this one.