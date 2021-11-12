In addition to their new crinkle fry and curly fry-flavored vodkas, Arby's is releasing some signature Bloody Mary recipes with Iron Chef America season 13 winner Justin Sutherland

Arby's Is Launching a French Fry Flavored Vodka, Available in Crinkle and Curly

Arby's has found a tempting new use for the potatoes in their fries.

The American fast food chain has announced their debut in the spirits space with a limited edition french fry-flavored vodka, which will come in crinkle and curly. The 80-proof bottles will be available for $59.99 on November 18.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Made with high-quality potatoes, the drinks are distilled with ingredients that pay homage to the flavor profiles of Arby's classic curly fries and their recently-debuted crinkle fries.

The Curly Fry Vodka is "distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, and preserves the distinguished and authentic flavor profile of the traditional Arby's Curly Fry," according to a press release. Meanwhile, the Crinkle Fry Vodka is described as "a subtle tribute to its namesake, made with real kosher salt and sugar to honor the rich tradition of salted potato shapes."

"Though we've mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take it one step further by making them 80-proof," said Patrick Schwing, Arby's chief marketing officer, in a statement. "Being a potato-based liquor, this limited edition vodka is infused with Crinkle and Curly Fry flavor so Arby's fans who are of legal drinking age can responsibly enjoy our menu from bag to bottle."

RELATED VIDEO: Wells Adams Shows Off Bartending Skills with a Bloody Mary

Arby's and Iron Chef America season 13 winner Justin Sutherland are also preparing to share some signature Bloody Mary recipes, which call for some menu favorites like Horsey sauce and mozzarella stick toppers.